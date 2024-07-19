Producers mingle and learn at AgForce workshop

PRODUCERS from across the north poured into Belyando Junction Station on Wednesday to hear from industry professionals about the latest information on offer to improve their cattle operations on-farm and on the road.
Clay and Carina Kenny, Belyando Junction Station, Llanarth, hosted the cohort of cattle producers, property owners, managers, workers and transport operators at their property, where they served delicious treats and a smoked meat lunch in between sessions.
Representatives from Meat Livestock Australia, AgForce, IOR and Zoetis delivered talks to the guests about professional development, industry presentations and training.
Producers took a deep dive into animal disease management, the Chain of Responsibility, MLA's Transport Hub and increasing production values.
Guests were invited to a tour of the Kenny feedlot before they kicked back and watched State of Origin, overlooking the lake, rolling pastures and cattle beneath the homestead, perched atop a hill and overlooking the family's expansive property.
