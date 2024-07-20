AA Company celebrates 200 years of agriculture

One of the nation's continuously operating agricultural companies used the occasion of Beef Australia 2024 to celebrate its 200 years of contribution to the primary industry in Australia.
Australian Agricultural Company's stand at Beef in Rockhampton, Queensland, was even a stopover for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during his visit to the nation's beef capital, where he dined at the AACo bicentenary luncheon.
The company's birth as an early massive landholder grew from reports from England in the early 1800s after Surveyor General John Oxley made two excursions into the hinterland of the colony of New South Wales in 1817 and 1818.
His reports were described as "enthusiastic", according to observations made on the Australian National University website. However, crossing the Liverpool Ranges was a stumbling block at the time.
AACo began its pastoral purpose in April 1824 with a grant of one million acres (404,858 hectares) in the Port Stephens to the Manning River district. Late in 1825, an advance party with 720 French and Anglo Merinos, eight cattle and seven horses headed by Robert Dawson and 27 company servants with wives and families began settlement.
The city of Tamworth owes its existence to AACo's decision to move its wool-growing operation from the less suitable areas around Port Stephens to Warrah on the Liverpool Plains (near today's Willow Tree) and Goonoo Goonoo Station, where the historic headquarters is just a short drive south of the city.
AACo's managing Director and chief executive officer, David Harris said the company has a unique history and marking 200 years of operation gave it an opportunity to reflect on its past as well as look to the future.
"The Liverpool Plains area was AACo's home for more than 150 of those years and whilst we haven't had operations there for some time, we will always feel a strong connection to Tamworth. We're proud of our time and the role we played there, he said.
"Our focus today is on premium Wagyu beef and cattle, instead of sheep, while sustainability, the land and having a positive impact on nature drive how we view the future of the industry.
"People and community have always been one of the foundations though and that will continue for many generations to come."
Much of AACo's history in the Tamworth district is conserved in the Calala Cottage Museum in Dennison Street, West Tamworth.
Calala Cottage was built by Peel Land and Mineral Company's first superintendent, Phillip Gidley King, and was not part of the Goonoo Goonoo property. It is said that King had hoped to sell the house and buildings to the company to reimburse his costs, but the sale never eventuated.
Melinda Gill is a heritage consultant living in Tamworth. She volunteers at the Calala Cottage, supervising the collections and archives. She also works with two other museums in Tamworth.
She has written two books on Tamworth's history and is working on a book on AACo's presence in the Tamworth region.
Ms Gill has a unique association with the company. Her ancestors were German immigrants who were shepherds and miners in the 1850s on the Goonoo Goonoo lease.
"No one has written a book on the AACo in Tamworth, and it's something I want to do," she said.
Ms Gill said the company's influence over the city's growth was significant, including the donation of land for the current showgrounds.
The government of the day was also trying to slow or stop the rapid spread of pastoral settlement. In 1826, the government decided to limit the area where land could be selected and securely held as a safeguard for settlers.
However, the nation's old acquaintances, drought and overstocking, forced the hand of the pastoralists, and they took the chance to squat on the Liverpool Plains. History records that the spread reached the New England Tablelands by the end of 1831.
Commissioner John Bigge was sent to NSW to investigate the colony's government. He wrote three reports, one of which cited the opportunities in the colony's climate to run Merion sheep and grow wool for processing back in England. The birth of the Australian Agricultural Company (AACo) resulted in reading these reports.
AACo was then incorporated in London on 21 June 1824.
At this time, its mission statement was "the production of fine Merino wool for export to Great Britain."
It was to receive a grant of one million acres (404,685 hectares) of unsettled land of its choice, subject to several conditions. John Oxley, a shareholder of the Company, was consulted about an appropriate choice of land and recommended either the Liverpool Plains or the head of the Hastings River. However, these localities were rejected because of their distance from the coast.
A final decision was made after the AACo's agent, Robert Dawson, arrived in Sydney towards the end of 1825. He decided to establish headquarters at Port Stephens, and the sheep he had brought with him from Britain were taken there at the beginning of 1826. However, as an indication of the initial choice to set up headquarters, Dawson's performance was deemed unsatisfactory and he was dismissed in 1828.
The local committee looking after the AACo's affairs was disbanded, and Commissioner Sir Edward Parry was appointed towards the end of 1829. He found the land at Port Stephens unsuitable and advised London accordingly.
It communicated to the Secretary for Colonies, who instructed the AACo to select equivalent land elsewhere. Parry decided on land in the Peel River area, following advice from Henry Dangar. In 1832, Parry selected 100,000 hectares (250,000 acres) in the vicinity of what is now Willow Tree (Warrah) and a further 130,000 hectares (316,000 acres) extending from what became Tamworth to Nundle, Attunga, and Duri (Goonoo Goonoo).
On his return to England, he was succeeded by Lieutenant-Colonel Henry Dumaresq in March 1834.
The AACo began moving sheep from Port Stephens to the Warrah Holding in mid-1833. However, sheep that squatters had introduced into the locality were affected by a disease called scab and were encroaching on the Warrah lands, so the Company's sheep were moved to Goonoo Goonoo.
Dumaresq selected the site of a head station on elevated ground sloping towards the western side of the Peel River near its confluence with the Cockburn River. Buildings were constructed for Superintendent Charles Hall in mid-1834.
The station was known as Kallala (Calala) and is now part of suburban Tamworth.
Lt-Col Dumaresq died in March 1838, apparently from wounds he received at the Battle of Waterloo. In April 1839, he was succeeded by Philip Gidley King.
The discovery of gold on AACo's land adjoining Hanging Rock required the name change to Peel Land and Mineral Company, as AACo, under its charter, could not mine gold independently.
When PG King was appointed as the general superintendent in 1854, the AACo employed about five hundred men, including four hundred convicts, on its various pastoral properties.
In 1841, the head station was relocated from Calala to its present position at Goonoo Goonoo. One reason for this was to move the AACo's flocks of sheep away from the danger of scab infection from flocks being driven out of Gunnedah. Calala also appears to have been affected by flooding. Once the move occurred, a homestead and various outbuildings were constructed.
In 1831, Shorthorn bulls were imported from England to develop the company herds. By 1850, despite droughts, depressions and heavy stock losses, the company's sheep numbers had risen to 114,118, cattle numbers to 8306, and horse numbers to 1436.
AACo sold the Goonoo Goonoo property in 1985, severing its links from those early, pioneering days in the Tamworth and Peel Valley districts.
Today, AACo owns and operates a strategic balance of properties, feedlots, and farms comprising around 6.5 million hectares of land in Queensland and the Northern Territory. This equates to roughly one per cent of Australia's land mass.
