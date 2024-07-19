Quality country lifestyle on 73 acres 40 minutes from the Brisbane CBD

Redlands Coast hinterland property Villosa Farm covers 29 hectares (73 acres) on top of Mount Cotton, about a 40 minutes drive from the Brisbane CBD.
On the market for $3.7 million-plus through Ray White Rural Queensland. the property takes in three of the four peaks across Mount Cotton and features a diverse landscape including dams, a rainforest gully, forests, lush grazing pastures and conservation areas.
The property is very handy to schools, shopping centres, specialist medical services, restaurants, bars, cafes, and sporting clubs.
At the heart of Villosa is a nearly new, four bedroom family home built in 2018 and designed for entertaining.
The home boasts a spacious layout with an indoor-outdoor flow, and a heated swimming pool overlooking the attractive countryside.
There is also the original renovated four bedroom colonial cottage.
Villosa also has three sheds, including a 15x12m shed with three phase power, a carport and a hay shed.
Water is supplied from a large 1.2ha (3 acre) dam, two other dams, and rainwater tanks, ideal for running two homes, the pool and for livestock.
Villosa is divided into 10 paddocks and has a set of cattle yards with a loading ramp.
The sale includes 10 head of easily handled Ultrablack cattle, some potentially in calf, ranging from 18 months to four years.
The property also the potential to agist cattle or horses, with about 16ha (40 acres) of cleared country in addition to the 2ha (5 acres) cleared around the homes.
There is also an orchard with 125 avocado trees, vegetable gardens and a chicken coup.
Some 5000 trees have been planted as part of a koala tree offset agreement with the Queensland Government.
