Still riding track work, six days a week, at 73

At 73, Wally Welburn is still riding track work at Callaghan Park Racecourse, 23 years after retiring as a jockey.
His daughter, Kylie Welburn, said her father was "a bit of legend" around the racecourse and she and the family were very proud of him.
Wally said he still rode track work to keep himself fit and for the love of the horses.
"I've been brought up with them all my life and I just love the animal," he said.
At an early age, Wally wanted to be a jockey just like his father, Billy Welburn, who was a Brisbane jockey and a Doomben 10,000 winner on Red Smoke.
"They used to call him Pinhead because he was a little short fella - he rode two Queensland Cup winners and went overseas and rode in Hong Kong," he said.
"I remember my father taking me up the stables...when I was a little fellow, he put me on a horse called General Rep and I will never ever forget it...I would've been about four or five...and I always wanted to be a jockey from then on."
In 1965 at the age of 14, Wally rode his first race at Callaghan Park on a horse called Lord Pree. The horse ran last and he was suspended for a fortnight for riding out wide.
"I had a bit of an altercation with the stewards that day and I was stood down after that meeting for about two weeks," he said.
"I drew one alley and the horse, he was a fast beginner, and we had a sandy loam track...I got going and all the dirt came back in my face so I pulled out and skirted the field...the stewards called me into the room and asked me 'what were you doing out there'."
After telling the stewards that sand from the horses in front was flicking back in his face and stinging, they told him "'we'll give you a fortnight to think about what you've done".
Wally said he learnt to stick to the rail after that first race and it did not put him off racing - in fact, it only made him more determined to ride and win.
Reflecting on the myriad of horses he has ridden over the years, Wally said his most memorable ride was about 1987 when he won the Newmarket in Rockhampton on a horse called King Piper.
"He was the best horse I ever rode - he was born and bred here (in Rockhampton), and locally owned. He went down to the Gold Coast and we won one race at the Gold Coast with him and then the Newmarket here. He was a very good horse to me," he said.
"I rode a lot of good horses and then I teamed up with trainer Clemmy Jackson and we had a lot of success because he used to train a lot of horses for the big owners in town and I was his stable rider."
All up, Wally won 13 premierships in Rockhampton and Yeppoon, and a highlight of his career was winning the Newmarket twice - the first on King Piper, the second on Bamako.
"I've had a good career here at Callaghan Park," he said.
Like all jockeys, Wally said he had a lot of tumbles, but reckoned he had come out of them relatively unscathed.
"I was pretty good really, the worst one I had was a fair while ago, years and years ago, when I broke nine ribs and ended up in hospital for a while," he said.
"My horse just started to get going and I just clipped the heels of the horse in front - and... bit the dust." The injury saw him off work for three months.
As well as his father, Wally's brothers Vivian and Geoffrey were also jockeys, as was his step brother, Riley Robert. His daughter, Kylie, who also rides track work at Callaghan Park got her strapper's license when she was only 12, while his other daughter Renae shows thoroughbred horses.
Wally said horses and riding was in the family's blood.
He even met his wife, Meryl, at the racecourse as her father was the clerk of the course for 50 years.
Wally said he only retired as a jockey in 2001 at the age of 50 after he broke his ankle while riding.
But boredom got the better of him and after only a month in retirement, he went back to the course and started track work.
"I was just sick of that (sitting around) so I said 'bugger this I've got to do something' so I came back over here riding track work," he said.
So six days a week, Wally gets up at 3 am to get to the track by 3.30 am where he rides up to seven horses each morning, usually leaving to go home at 6.30 am. He said he had a day off every now and then to recuperate.
Working for a number of different trainers, the 73-year-old said he only exercises older, quiet horses.
"I just tell the trainers now that I don't want to ride any young horses. I've been there and done that and educated a lot of horses, I said 'I don't want to have to start again'," he said.
"I'll stop when the body gives it away. You've just got to keep going while everything is going good - I've got good eyesight, the reflexes are still alright, my body will tell me when to give it away."
After track work and a rest, Wally heads over to the Bluebird Soccer Club where he works behind the bar every Monday and Tuesday.
And, on race days at Callaghan Park, he works on course, opening and closing gates for horses going through to the mounting yard.
"My week's pretty full...but you've got to keep going, hey," Wally said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.