Boggabilla wheat ploughing ahead

Boggabilla district farmer Hamish Clark is happy with how his wheat crop is powering along which was planted in a good profile of moisture on April 27.
Mr Clark, who farms in a Goondiwindi-based family partnership Clark Farming Group, planted an area of 1730 hectares over three of the farms he manages for the family operation.
He planted 200ha of the Sunmax wheat variety after big rain was received over Easter, on his Boggabilla district property Nymboyda.
The wheat was planted in fallow from a 2022-23 sorghum crop with a pre-plating application of Roundup and 24D Amine to control the weeds in the fallow.
He planted 35 kilograms of seed/ha plus 50kg/ha of MESZ, using a Boss planter.
It has had one treatment of Glean Plus Tordon 242 and MCPA/LVE in-crop broadleaf spray.
"I am really happy with its progress so far," he said.
"The colder weather we are having at the moment will be good for the crop, as it will hold it back for a while."
Mr Clark said the Sunmax variety was the first variety they plant and generally the last variety they harvest.
Sunmax is a slow maturity variety with a good stem and stripe rust resistance and is best suited to Northern NSW and southern Queensland.
At this stage Mr Clark is hoping that when harvested in November it will yield 3 tonne/ha.
The Clark family have been farming at Nymboyda since his great grandfather bought the property in 1927.
The family has also planted barley and Faba beans as other winter cropping options.
He will look to plant sorghum in his fallow country starting in September.
"That will very much depend on temperatures and moisture," he said.
