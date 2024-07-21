Gilling provides security of supply for OBE Organic beef business

It was a change in their family lifestyle and a warmer climate that lured innovative young couple Brodie and Emma Pendergast from the cold hills of Walcha, NSW to sunny Gilling near Yelarbon.
The couple have taken over the management of Gilling, a 2300-hectare organic holding depot at Yelarbon in southern Queensland owned by the Brook family of Brook Pastoral Co.
The property has been handling organic cattle for OBE Organic Beef for about 13 years.
The Brooks turn off organically raised cattle from their Channel Country holdings in southwest Queensland including Adria Downs, Kamaran Downs, Alton Downs and Cordillo Downs.
"OBE kills at Stanbroke's abattoir at Grantham 49 weeks a year so it's important to have a regular supply pattern," Mr Pendergast said.
"The cattle come here to be finished and are trucked to Grantham for processing."
Other cattle are sent directly from the Channel Country to the processors during the year.
"They are only here for a short period, but having this place is a back-up and guarantees supply when the rest of the operation might be affected by hot weather or road closures," he said.
On arrival at Gilling the couple weigh the cattle and transfer them onto the property's pic number.
"There are no other treatments needed due to the organic status," Mr Pendergast said.
"When we applied for the position the organic status really wasn't a drawing point, but now we have experienced the organic journey we certainly appreciate not being surrounded by chemicals."
Mr Pendergast said the busiest time at Gilling is between December and February when they can have up to 1300 head on grass waiting to unload.
"This is a precaution from flooding rain, plus the heat factor out in the Channel Country is not ideal for mustering the trucking cattle out during that period," he said.
All the mustering on Gilling is done by Mr Pendergast on horseback.
With a third baby on the way, Ms Pendergast now assists in the buggy with four-year-old Clancy and two-year-old Ruby.
Ms Pendergast, a photographer of note, also continues her photography business Penwood Creations when time permits.
