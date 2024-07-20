Queensland Country Life
Australia unites with Brazil and US to boost global cotton trade

By Tony Geitz, Australian Cotton Shippers Association
July 21 2024 - 6:30am
In 2023 cotton's share of total global fibre demand fell to an all-time low of 21.7 per cent.
The Australian Cotton Shippers Association was honored to be invited to attend the American Cotton Shippers Association's Centennial Convention in Scottsdale, Phoenix last month.

