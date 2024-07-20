Australia unites with Brazil and US to boost global cotton trade

In very simple terms the Higg Index proposes polyester or synthetics made from purified terephthalic acid (PTA) have a lower environmental impact than cotton because they ignore the manufacturing process of PTA. (PTA is manufactured by the catalytic liquid phase oxidation of paraxylene in acetic acid, in the presence of air. The process uses manganese or cobalt acetate as a catalyst. Paraxylene is an aromatic hydrocarbon.)