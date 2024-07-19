Queensland Country Life
Farmers fighting Arrow Energy open outreach centre in Dalby

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
July 19 2024 - 12:00pm
Nangwee farmer and Save Our Darling Downs spokesperson, Liza Balmain, cuts the ribbon to declare the volunteer-run community outreach centre in the main street of Dalby for business. Picture Lock the Gate.
Farmers fighting the expansion of the coal seam gas industry have opened a volunteer-run community outreach centre in the main street of Dalby, three doors down from the office of the multinational joint venture trying to drill on their properties.

Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

