Toowoomba Royal Show long lunch to toast agricultural ties

The Royal Agricultural Show of Queensland will host a RASQ Long Lunch at the Glenvale Room,Toowoomba Showgrounds to further promote its ties with agriculture and highlight the Stockyard Beef branded beef on Friday August 2.
RASQ CEO, Damon Phillips, said that the idea of the lunch was part of the goals of the show society to continue to build agricultural relationships.
"It is one of our charter's as the oldest show society in Queensland with 164 years under our belt," he said.
The guest speaker will be Robin Hart AM, the co-founder of Stockyard Beef, who is a former president of the RASQ.
"Mr Hart, together with his wife Del were pioneers of lot feeding starting in 1965 and started exporting from 1969," Mr Phillips said.
"Today's export beef industry owes a large amount of thanks to Robin and Del Hart."
It was a trip to Japan in 1969 changed everything for Robin and Del Hart.
The couple were inspired by Japanese tastes, so they decided to focus on making premium beef and perfecting the art of creating it.
This led to the birth of Stockyard Meat Packers in 1973, later renamed Stockyard Beef, a company dedicated to delivering top-notch beef worldwide.
"In honour of our guest speaker, we will be serving Stockyard Gold sirloin," he said.
Stockyard is Australia's most awarded beef brand.
Stockyard Gold has been a consistent medal winner at branded beef competitions held in Australia over the last 20 years.
It has taken out the Royal Queensland Food and Wine Shows' Champion Beef for five years in a row.
It also won the 2023 TSBE Beef Battle in a hotly contested competition.
Stockyard Beef is renown for producing high quality Wagyu and Angus beef to meet the demands of the world's most discerning consumers.
The Darling Downs is home to Australia's best steak and is responsible for 65 per cent of the grain-fed beef consumed in Australia
Cattle production and the meat processing sector on the Darling Downs is worth more than $1 billion each year to the local economy
The cost of the event is $130/ per head or $1200 table and includes welcome drinks and after that the drinks will be pay as you go.
