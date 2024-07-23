More consumers buying beef direct from farms

Beef and lamb producers Sue and Ian Harrison say they have seen a growing demand from consumers wanting to buy their produce direct from a farm.
The seventh generation producers run Ladybrook Farm on their 2600 acre property in Darlington.
They run predominately Charbray and Angus cattle and sell around 300 head each year at various time, while between 15 and 20 head are sold privately.
The cattle used in beef packs are finished with access to grain while the rest of the herd are grass-fed on pastures.
In order to meet customer demand, they kill one to two beasts every one to two months.
Their daughter Kate manages this side of their business, including customer orders and said the packs were sold out before the best had been sent to the abattoir.
She said after they sold meat at an Eat Local Scenic Rim event they decided to move away from bulk contracts and sell meat privately.
While it had added an extra layer of work, and didn't increase their profits greatly, they wanted to offer something that would cater to a different market.
"We dipped our toe in the agritourism and as a result people were interested in buying our meat direct from us, so there was a call for it," she said.
"We have a following now where I typically don't have to advertise.
"We have a lot of repeat customers...I only advertise through Facebook and when I do, we generally sell out that day."
Sue Harrison said the closure of the Highchester Meats Abattoir had impacted their business.
Their next closest abattoir was Brisbane Valley Meats at Esk.
"We used to be down and back to Highchester in just a bit over an hour, by the time you got down, unloaded and got home again," she said.
"Now it takes about five or six hours to Esk and back.
"You can't really ask for more money, you just have to cover that cost or you get out of it basically."
Kate said they had participated in several of the Destination Scenic Rim, Farm Gate Trail events but found that selling the meat packs online was practically and financially more viable.
"One year we opened the gates at 9am and we were sold out by 9:30am," she said.
"We had people coming along the trail wanting to buy meat and it was gone."
Mr Harrison said selling the meat packs had been a way to cut out the middle man.
"The overall net value at the end is more for us than what it would be if you sold that animal directly to a saleyard," he said.
"We are using all our own stock, so we don't have to buy them."
He said they learnt form the 2019 drought and have provisions in place as a result.
They grow rhodes grass hay and millet that they put into silage bales.
"We've just started to use the wrapped millet that we processed earlier in the year for feeding into the cattle around the place," he said.
"Depending on how long a drought lasts, we can cover ourselves.
"In 2019 we were buying feed in like everyone else was."
