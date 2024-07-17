Steep learning curve for beef industry newcomers

As newcomers to the beef industry, it's been a steep learning curve over the past few years for brothers, Alex and Adrian Jahnke, on how to raise cattle.
But the pair, who own a marine robotic business, Aus-Rov Underwater Inspections, have embraced the challenge and now have a much greater appreciation for farmers in general.
In 2019 while on the hunt for a lifestyle block, they bought 235 hectares at Captain Creek, near Miriam Vale, which was part of the original 13,000 hectare Captain Creek Station.
Shortly after buying the place, the brothers renamed the property, Mahlkau, as a tribute to their grandmother, Eleonore Jahnke, who grew up on farm in East Prussia (now Poland) until she was displaced during WW11.
Alex, who is based on the property with his partner, Jamie, and their daughter, Matilda, said they thought the name, Mahlkau, was appropriate now the family was back farming.
He said the idea was to get to a manageable number of cattle on the property to produce enough income to cover the cost of running the operation.
"We've been buying in Brahman breeders and have European bulls that we've been crossing over the Brahman cows - the plan is to achieve a line of flat back, European type steers for market and select heifers to go back into our breeding stock," he said.
Adrian said they were originally looking at smaller properties, but somewhere coastal with the opportunity to enjoy the space of having some open country.
"We found this one and weighed up our options at the time. We were probably biting off more than we could chew, but we've stuck with it and are slowly getting a bit of a plan as to what we want to establish here," he said.
"Essentially, it was more about the lifestyle. I don't think we had a great intention to get into cattle at the time, but after a couple of wet seasons and with the grass a metre high, we thought we needed to do something so started with cattle."
And while neither men have been directly involved in agriculture before, Adrian said they had always had a passing interest in it because of their father's family's involvement in farming.
Fresh to the industry and not surprisingly, the pair have faced many challenges since buying in their first mob of 50 Brahman breeders.
"We operate a successful business which is in the engineering and underwater field, so balancing our time between trying to manage the livestock and our business commitments is one of the biggest struggles," Adrian said.
"I guess our biggest learning curves, in terms of looking after the stock, was really identifying what sort of treatments they need in this sort of country."
Between late 2022 to early 2023, they lost eight animals before botulism was identified as the cause.
"We were trying to do everything we could to try and work out what it was and gathering as much information as we could to try and rectify it," Adrian said.
"Local knowledge said it's got to be three day or it's gotta be tick fever - and we did all these treatments for tick fever and eventually someone said botulism and that was after losing quite a few animals...so that was a pretty major learning curve."
Owning coastal scrub country, the brothers have also had to contend with controlling black wattle regrowth and giant rat's tail grass.
Adrian said it was definitely not prime pasture, but coastal country which did not have a lot of moisture in the soil and needed a lot of phosphorous, particularly when it dried out.
"We're been experimenting with Humidcola grass at the moment, a form of Signal. Prior to the last wet season, we put in a four-hectare trial plot so we're hoping that will establish - we do have patches of it and it's definitely more favourable than the other options that we have here. The cattle have a preference for it and the other thing we like about it is that they don't seem to chew it right down," Adrian said.
"It also retains a good mulch layer...which seems to improve the soil moisture and stops it from drying out."
The pair have also started erecting internal fencing to divide the property into smaller paddocks to better manage and keep an eye on their cattle, and eventually do some rotational grazing.
Adrian said they were full of ideas on how to improve the property and their herd, but it was just a matter of available time.
Alex said they had 60 breeders and two European bulls - a seven-year-old Murray Grey and a 14-month Blonde d'Aquitaine they had only recently bought.
They chose Brahmans because they were considered the right breed for their type of dry coastal country.
"The general consensus around this area was if you run Brahman cattle and cross them with your softer European breeds, you will end up with a better marketable product that puts weight on a bit quicker," Alex said.
Adrian said they bought a Blonde d'Aquitaine bull because they had had reasonable success with the Murray Grey bull at producing quite nice calves, particularly at weaner age.
"Just doing some brief research on the Blondes, from what I can gather, they have pretty successful birth rates, quite a small calf and I believe they put weight on quite quickly in those early months," he said.
"We're in a place where it's difficult to fatten cattle so I guess our real market is pulling them off as weaners and sending them straight to market - what we're after is an optimal looking steer at that age, but we will continue to trial different things."
In this their second breeding season, the brothers got 35 calves on the ground from 50 breeders which now gives them a saleable amount of cattle and is a significant increase on their first season's calving.
As to their mating regime, on advice from a vet, they only put their heifers in with the bulls when they reach 300 kilograms, and the plan is to only put the bulls in with the females for four months from December.
After listening to locals and tapping into answers on the internet, Alex said it had absolutely been a huge learning curve these past four years.
But they appear to be on the right track, despite some setbacks, because their 10-month-old steers were on par with the top selling steers at the Miriam Vale Cattle Sale in June.
Moving forward, Alex said they would love to see stronger returns from the cattle, but at the present time relied on their robotics company to support the farm and lifestyle.
He said agriculture was definitely a hard industry to be in and his heart went out to a lot of farmers, who were reliant on cattle for their income and were struggling.
