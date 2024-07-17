Steep learning curve for beef industry newcomers

"We're been experimenting with Humidcola grass at the moment, a form of Signal. Prior to the last wet season, we put in a four-hectare trial plot so we're hoping that will establish - we do have patches of it and it's definitely more favourable than the other options that we have here. The cattle have a preference for it and the other thing we like about it is that they don't seem to chew it right down," Adrian said.