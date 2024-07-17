Meet the new manager: local returns to saleyards two decades after being trainee

A love of the agriculture industry and a healthy dose of self-proclaimed "pigheadedness" has seen central Queensland local Bronwyn Roberts return to the Emerald saleyards as the newly appointed manager, after first being a trainee there 22 years ago.
Despite growing up on a property and around the beef industry, Ms Roberts said she was actively discouraged from finding work in the agriculture industry, but after starting a degree elsewhere, she found her way back to Emerald.
"Part of it was just my sheer love, but part of it was probably also my determination to prove people wrong, after growing up and being told there's no space for women in ag; it was my own pigheadedness," Ms Roberts said.
Ms Roberts first started at the Emerald saleyards in 2002, where she was often mistaken for a secretary, and copped her fair share of everyday sexism, being called "girlie," "sweetheart," and "love."
"In the industry, it definitely had its challenges," she said.
"I am anticipating it a bit, I've had a few 'hi love, where is the manager?'
"I think they're starting to accept women in the [ag] industry in general, but I think we do still have to prove ourselves a hell of a lot more."
In the past two decades Ms Roberts has worked in the stock agency sphere, then for an NRM, before going into the private sector with her own independent consultancy business.
"[I was] focused on livestock productivity gains through data and genetics primarily, with a mixed bag of digital marketing and contract mustering, and delivering of MLA training packages," she said.
After a varied career, Ms Roberts is excited to be back to where it all started.
"This ticked all my personal boxes of what I was trying to look for and I seemed to tick all the boxes of what they needed," she said.
"I'm not afraid to get my hands dirty, but then to be able to [also] project manage and do capital expenditure and reporting and all of that, I've had extensive experiences in all of that, so that's pretty unique."
Despite not working directly for the saleyards for over two decades, Ms Roberts said many of the regulars remember her from her time as a trainee.
"They've been really supportive and welcoming and actually really excited and happy for me and for the yards."
The Emerald Saleyards opened a $3 million expansion and upgrade last year, which started construction in 2019.
"The saleyards are a vital piece of infrastructure for the region and the industry, and my goal is just to promote that continuous improvement, and keep it as a place that people want to send their cattle," Ms Roberts said.
"I just want to make sure we go with the times, and continue to provide that quality service to our region and our industry."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.