Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Calls to bring back grassroots Queensland Nats for state election

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated July 17 2024 - 5:09pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A campaign has been launched to bring back the grassroots Nats in Queensland. Picture by Shutterstock.
A campaign has been launched to bring back the grassroots Nats in Queensland. Picture by Shutterstock.

A social media campaign has begun in Queensland this week to bring back the Queensland Nats.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

I have comprehensive experience in rural and regional journalism, as well as more than six years as a media officer for several politicians and worked in local government. I rejoined The Land in May 2022 and have loved being back in harness, reporting on a massive range of topics.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.