Calls to bring back grassroots Queensland Nats for state election

A social media campaign has begun in Queensland this week to bring back the Queensland Nats.
On Sunday, a post on a Facebook page asked, "Would you like to see the Queensland Nationals split from the LNP?"
The posts included appeals like: (it's) "Time to stop talking about bringing back the Qld Nationals and take action from the grassroots up".
Other messages accompanying posts read (bring back) "A party to represent Rural, Regional and Remote Queensland;(delivering) Royalties for the Regions [Health, Education, Roads] Fair Laws for Farmers; Affordable, Reliable Energy; Property and Individual Rights; and, Water Security."
Early Wednesday morning, another post on the Bring Back the QLD NATS Facebook page read: "Let's get the power back to Rural, Regional, and Remote communities."
The accompanying tile said the NCP would target the following seats for the 2024 Queensland state election: Callide, Condamine, Gregory, Gympie, Nanango, Southern Downs, and Warrego.
The tile also said support from other electorates would be welcomed to help bring back the Queensland Nats.
ACM Agri contacted the Leader of the Nationals and Federal Member for Maranoa, David Littleproud, who said, "This is a state issue. We still have a Federal National Party that stood up for regional Australia on the voice, live sheep exports, and nuclear energy, to name a few."
ACM Agri also tried to contact the president of the Queensland LNP, Lawrence Springborg AM.
