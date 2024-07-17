Weaner steers top at 410c/kg at Roma store sale

A total of 7738 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200 kilograms topped at 400 cents a kilogram and averaged 372c/kg, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 410c/kg and averaged 363c/kg, steers 280-330kg reached 392c/kg and averaged 362c/kg, and steers 330-400kg reached 402c/kg and averaged 345c/kg. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 386c/kg and averaged 332c/kg.
SD and MJ Russell, Wodonga, Mungallala, sold Charolais cross steers to 406c/kg, reaching $1280 to average $1106.
DJ and WE Jones, Evergreen, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 404c/kg, reaching $1234 to average $1087. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 304c/kg, reaching $959 to average $791.
RK and CJ Austin, Kendall Park, Hannaford, sold Simmental cross steers to 402c/kg, reaching $1331 to average $1331. The Simmental cross heifers sold to 290c/kg, reaching $844 to average $844.
Palm Lea Cattle Co, Pine Grove, Taroom, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 398c/kg, reaching $1661 to average $1161.
JC and GM Worsfold, Oakwells, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 388c/kg, reaching $1751 to average $1172.
RW and KE Thorne, The Block, Mitchell, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 388c/kg, reaching $1699 to average $1202. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 320c/kg, reaching $1116 to average $933.
DG and GH East, Breedon Station, Longreach, sold Charolais steers to 388c/kg, reaching $1255 to average $1185.
KEG and RM Burey, Yarara, St George, sold Charolais cross steers to 386c/kg, reaching $1263 to average $1205. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 294c/kg, reaching $1084 to average $913.
Lynelle Smith, Roma, sold Angus steers to 386c/kg, reaching $1660 to average $1598.
Brekan Pastoral, Warragul Springs, Tingun, sold Charolais cross steers to 382c/kg, reaching $1015 to average $1015. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 298c/kg, reaching $787 to average $787.
Layershire Pty Ltd, Plainview, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 380c/kg, reaching $1292 to average $1176. The Angus cross heifers sold to 310c/kg, reaching $1530 to average $1072.
DA and CBM Twist, Juandah Downs, Mungallala, sold Charolais cross steers to 378c/kg, reaching $1414 to average $1226.
Bryant Family Grazing, Bundalloch, Bollon, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 378c/kg, reaching $1443 to average $1210.
GS and CJ White, Marionvale, Surat, sold Charolais cross steers to 376c/kg, reaching $1427 to average $1399.
RJ, MA and CJ Harland, Glenolive, Injune, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 374c/kg, reaching $1558 to average $1227. The Chaolais cross heifers sold to 310c/kg, reaching $984 to average $984.
DT and KA York Family Trust, Wattle Park, Wallumbilla, sold Simbrah cross steers to 372c/kg, reaching $1800 to average $11772.
Glenrowan Grazing Co, Glenrowan, Morven, sold Angus cross steers to 366c/kg, reaching $1311 to average $1226.
Burunga Pty Ltd, Bonanza Park, Wandoan, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 366c/kg, reaching $1322 to average $1226.
IJ and SF Harland, Atlanta, Injune, sold Limousin cross steers to 360c/kg, reaching $1554 to average $1211.
Have-A-Go Cattle Co, Corona, Longreach, sold Hereford cross steers to 360c/kg, reaching $1667 to average $1491.
KJ and JM Pezet, Ardnaree, Charleville, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 360c/kg, reaching $1856 to average $1414. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 320c/kg, reaching a top $2059 to average $1033. The Santa Gertrudis cross cows sold to 311c/kg, reaching $2130 to average $1776.
JH and BJ Amor, Carinya, Dulacca, sold Braford steers to 340c/kg, reaching $1285 to average $1285.
Gereta Pastoral Co Pty Ltd, Gereta Station, Kajabbi, sold Brahman cross steers to 336c/kg, reaching $1902 to average $1538.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 280c/kg and averaged 263c/kg, heifers 200280kg topped at 320c/kg and averaged 278c/kg, heifers 280-330kg topped at 320c/kg, averaging 277c/kg, heifers 330-400kg topped at 321c/kg, averaging 264c/kg, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 340c/kg, averaging 291c/kg.
MJ and TC York, Picadilly, Wallumbilla, sold Simmental cross heifers to 340c/kg, reaching $1737 to average $1697. AG Langton, Picton, Muckadilla, sold Santa Gertrudis heifers to 317c/kg, reaching $1906 to average $1906. Keddstock Pty Ltd, Moongool, Yuleba, sold Charolais heifers to 316c/kg, reaching $1301 to average $1217. CG and JD Lee, Trebor, Roma, sold Angus cross heifers to 310c/kg, reaching $1395 to average $1371. M and NE McKay, Macwood, St George, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 308c/kg, reaching $813 to average $813. Moonya Agriculture Pty Ltd, Moonya, Roma, sold Angus cross heifers to 304c/kg, reaching $1642 to average $1642. T and H Grazing, South Brae, Wallumbilla, sold Charolais cross heifers to 280c/kg, reaching $905 to average $813.
Cows 330-400kg reached 170c/kg and averaged 143c/kg, cows 400500kg topped at 297c/kg, averaging 244c/kg, cows 500-600kg topped at 324c/kg, averaging 278c/kg, and cows over 600kg topped at 323c/kg, averaging 297c/kg.
CR and JM Henry, The Peaks, Wandoan, sold Droughtmaster cross cows to 324c/kg, reaching $1941 to average $1581.
HJT Family Trust, De-ankerr, Yuleba, sold Charolais cross cows to 323c/kg, reaching $2209 to average $1748.
Yarrawonga Cattle Co, Yarrawonga, Wallumbilla, sold Santa Gertrudis cross cows to 318c/kg, reaching $2084 to average $1920.
TJ and JA Sorensen, Beaumont, Roma, sold Charolais cross cows to 305c/kg, reaching $2183 to average $1879.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.