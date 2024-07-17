'Mackay Sugar will break us': Grower outrage sees industry walk-outs

MACKAY Sugar has come under fire by local growers who have walked off the job after ongoing managerial qualms.
Walkerston growers Lachlan and Russell McLennan are fifth and fourth generation cane growers, respectively.
But when Lachlan approached his father about leaving his position at the Sugar Research centre to buy into the family business, Russell begged him to reconsider.
"From when I left school to where we are now ... [Lachlan] has confidence but I don't," he said.
According to him, around half a dozen growers and four harvesters have already left the local industry over the last two seasons, with some transitioning to other mills, diversifying crops or taking on off-farm work to support themselves.
Generations of McLennans before them reaped the rewards of a profitable industry, but Russell felt the pinch and had to begin his own business, McLennan Transport, to keep afloat.
He said the farm had supported four generations, but now, it was not profitable enough to support just one.
"I saw some pricing [recently] at $550/tonne ... but the dollar's only got to go up to 85 cents and we're screwed," he said.
"It'll take the price of the dollar to go up and the price of sugar to come down and the fences will go up."
The McLennan family has four farms around the Walkerston area, totalling 400 acres of cane - crushing 14,000 tonnes a season.
They plant 100 acres of soybeans as a cover crop in the off season.
But with the crush already underway, the family is not optimistic about the future.
"Not real positive. We're off to a pretty crap start [due to] mill performance and not getting enough bins," Lachlan said.
"It's pretty hard to fill them when we're not getting them."
Last year the McLennans cut out two days before Christmas.
"Last year was a bugger of a crop. This year's worse," Lachlan said.
When asked what needs to change, Russell said the issues start at the top with Nordzucker, which has held a majority stake in Mackay Sugar for five years.
"You go to meetings and they stand up there and tell you a bunch of lies. You might as well stay home," Lachlan said.
Russell said damaged bins have not been replaced for 10 years, with 24 hour harvesting putting the pressure on workers who don't have the bins to accommodate the cane.
"We need more bins. Bins will fix the problem. If we had another 1200 in the system there wouldn't be this problem but they won't build them," he said.
"They haven't got enough bins in the fleet to take the daily tonnage they need to get off. There's going to be no harvesters left because they just push, push, push."
Russell said he had been told a lack of locomotives was behind the lack of bin access.
He also said one contractor told him he had waited from 9am to 2pm for their first rake of bins and their last rake had turned up at 7.30pm, despite the contractor starting work at 3am.
"It's going to take one accident [from fatigue] and Nordzucker isn't going to know what hit them," he said.
"They pass on the cost ... and it's the grower and the contractor who suffer."
Another issue raised was growers receiving bonuses (after none for 10 years) leading to the organisation having to borrow funds to pay the bonuses to growers, while others, including the McLennans, missed out.
Russell said wastage had cost the Mackay Sugar industry millions over the last four years.
"If they're not careful, there won't be an industry in Mackay ... they'll have to shut up because everyone will have had a gutful," he said.
"At what point do you say 'enough is enough' and split it up into a house block?"
Russell left school at 15 to work in the family's cane farm.
"You'd generally start the second week after the show and your allotment would be 65 bins a day," he said.
"When it comes to November you're still on 65 in the day because those mills never stop and they would not break down ... but now they're turned off."
The family were on their second cut as of last week, but said growers in Marian were yet to cut their first stick of cane.
Russell said some growers have chosen to transfer to other mills at Plain Creek and Proserpine due to management.
"[Mackay Sugar] will break us because we're leaving too much cane in the paddock near every year," he said.
Mackay Sugar did not provide a response by the time of print.
