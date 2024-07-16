Merawah top price achieved five times

The bidding was fast and furious at the annual Merawah Poll Hereford sale held near Boggabilla, NSW, on Tuesday.
A total of 54 bulls were offered and sold to a top price of $24,000 on five occasions to average $14,370.
In a breakdown of the catalogue, vendors Andrew and Carolyn Mackay offered 46 Merawah prefix bulls to average $14,664, while their long term managers Kelly and Teeny Runzer offered nine Tenaru prefix bulls to average $13,012.
Buyers of the top priced $24,000 bulls included M and R Dawson, Moura, who selected Merawah Big Deal T032; Merawah Enduro T106 sold to Nutrien Coonamble, NSW via AuctionsPlus; Merawah Phantom T102 was bought by the Standiforth family, Bogong Pastoral Company, Condoblin, NSW; while Merawah Lay Off T128 and Merawah Showtime T051 were bound for Mt Riddock Station's commercial herd near, Alice Springs, Northern Territory.
Buying power was solid from the start with beef producers from Moura, Taroom, St George, Dirranbandi, Bollon, Birdsville, through to Condobolin in western NSW and south to Scone, plus the Northern Territory actively participating.
Stud principal Andrew Mackay said before the sale his goal was to breed a consistent even line of bulls and by the end of the sale the results spoke for themselves.
He said after the sale, the results were heartening and it was nice to see the rewards for their breeding program.
Major buyer was long time client Stephen Cadzow, Mt Riddock, Alice Springs, who finished with seven bulls to average $18,428.
The bulls would head straight into the Mt Riddick commercial herd, which includes 5000 pure Poll Herefords breeders and is now in a rebuilding phase after the 2019 drought.
"We severely reduced numbers like everyone else then and are now aiming to get back to 7000 breeders," he said.
A price tag of $22,000 was achieved on five occasions.
The bulls were brought by Micarlo Poll Herefords, Rylstone, NSW; Naturi Aggregation Willinga Park, Yuleba; Mt Riddock Station Alice Springs; the Hill family Goorarooman Pty Ltd, St George and the Thorn Estate Estate, Bungunya.
Volume buyers were Bogong Pastoral who finished with five bull to average $16,200; the Hill family Goorarooman Pty Ltd who bought four bull to average $19,000; Oakview Pastoral, Scone, who finished with five bulls to average $10,800; Thorn Estates who finished to average with four to average $17,500; Brook Pastoral company who finished with three bull to average $5330;
In 2023, the Merawah sale achieved a top of $28,000 twice with 45 bulls selling to average $14,911.
A minute's silence was held on the passing of the late Stephen Smith of Dick Smith Studstock Transport of Dubbo, NSW and Hereford breeder Rob Lethbridge, Warren Point Herefords, Mitchell.
