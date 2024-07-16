Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Merawah top price achieved five times

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated July 16 2024 - 8:26pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merawah Lay Off T128 sold for $24,000 and is with Andrew Meara, Stephen Cadzow, Paul Dooley and vendor Andrew Mackay. Picture Helen Walker.
Merawah Lay Off T128 sold for $24,000 and is with Andrew Meara, Stephen Cadzow, Paul Dooley and vendor Andrew Mackay. Picture Helen Walker.

The bidding was fast and furious at the annual Merawah Poll Hereford sale held near Boggabilla, NSW, on Tuesday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.