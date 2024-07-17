Wet weather challenges cotton growers

In their fourth season after a 20 year hiatus, Lockyer Valley growers Mitch and Linton Brimblecombe are pleased with their latest pick, despite wet weather damage to some of their cotton crop.
"This season's crop was better than last season because the dryland has performed well, despite the fact that it was a wetter harvest," Mitch said.
The fifth generation farmer manages Moira Farming along with his dad Linton.
They grow cotton and vegetables on seasonal rotation and Mr Brimblecombe said cotton had been a good option for them.
They had grown cotton previously but stopped in the 1990s when pests in the region made the crop unsustainable.
This season they planted, 500 hectares of cotton from October to December, of which some was weather effected.
"We had one field we replanted because it got waterlogged," he said.
"A couple of fields were a little thin but it was generally okay."
He said they hadn't planned to plant dryland this season as weather predictions were for drier conditions.
"It started to rain quite a lot so we ended up planting a full dryland area of cotton, which was fantastic," he said.
"That has worked out really well, it is just that the late rain negatively effected the yields."
By comparison they relied more heavily on irrigation last season.
They planted Sicot 606 and 748 varieties and conducted some XtendFlex trials.
In addition to cotton they grow onions and carrots in winter and some sweet corn and green beans across irrigated and dryland country.
"We try to stagger our planting so it is a staggered harvest, trying to keep the cash flow happening and the staff and the resources busy," he said.
Linton said across the farm, they were likely to get between eight and 10 bales of cotton per hectare, which was in line with last years 9 bales per hectare.
"The horticulture story has been a bit tight in the last four years," he said.
"Without cotton we probably would have given up I think.
"Having said that, horticulture has turned around a little bit and there has been a lot of correction in the industry, meaning some people have exited."
A spokesperson from Cotton Australia said most regions had a positive season but some areas had suffered more with weather conditions.
"There were close to 1.3 million bales of cotton produced in Queensland this season and a total of around $1 billion," the spokesperson said.
"From those bales $850 million of lint was produced and $150 million came from the seed."
The spokesperson said yields were pleasing despite the wetter weather experienced by some regions.
"We have had two years where yields across the country have been bigger but we have had some challenging conditions in various parts of the country that have impacted on the yield this season," he said.
"Having said that in general growers are happy with the outcome, but looking forward to an even better season next year."
"There are some good water profiles and water in storage area, which are leading to some positive thoughts for next season."
Queensland Cotton Darling Downs regional manager Howard Coggan said this were looking very positive for the season ahead.
"...because of the good soil moisture and on farm conditions and everyone is talking about increased cotton crop areas for this coming season," he said.
"The only negative is the cotton price, as we would all like to see that increase but agronomically everything is looking good.
"Dryland growers who didn't put cotton in last season are looking to plant cotton this year because of that soil moisture, with planting in the region set to start in late September with the peak planting period happening in November."
But further north it was a mixed story.
Queensland Cotton northern downs area manager Elissa Lucas said the back half of the pick was much dryer and quality had been reflected.
"We started to get some rain through from the backend of the growing season from about easter onwards every couple of weeks so that was challenging for the early crop, particularly irrigated crop but thankfully the later planted dryland crop has really benefitted from that," she said.
"We are seeing really exceptional yields on the late planted dryland cotton and then also saw an improvement in the quality as the season has gone on."
Cotton Australia chair and Emerald cotton grower Nigel Burnett said it had been a tougher season through February and March because rains impacted the potential of the crops to be harvested.
"Some were harvested with average to below average results but some growers had the opportunity to grow on for a longer period and harvest in May and those crops have been rewarding because some of the yield results were fantastic with quality upgrades," he said.
"It's been a tougher season in Theodore as they were impacted by heavier rain and the yield hasn't been as rewarding but growers there are looking towards a better season ahead with planting starting in Theodore in September and planting as soon as August in Emerald."
