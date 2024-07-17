Gympie market boost

Sullivan Livestock yarded 1334 cattle at their regular fortnightly sale at Gympie, where the market for all descriptions was dearer.
Cattle were drawn from Booyal, Rosedale, Bundaberg, Childers, Maryborough, Tansey, Kilkivan, Woolooga, Kenilworth, Conondale and all local areas.
Charbray cross heavy feeders from Widgee made 338 cents a kilogram to return $1575 a head and Charbray steers from Kybong sold for 336c/kg ($1613). Droughtmaster steers from Calico Creek sold for 336c/kg ($1468).
Charbray cross steers from Conondale sold for 358c/kg ($1175). Droughtmasters from Booyal made 354c/kg ($1199) while Droughtmaster cross steers from Mooloo made 376c/kg ($922). Weaner Droughtmaster steers from Scotchy Pocket made 386c/kg ($931) and 376c/kg ($962) while their Charbray cross brothers made 396c/kg ($964).
T1Y P/L, Brooyar Station, Woolooga, sold quality Charbray steers topping the day at 398c/kg ($978, $946, $978, and $890). Quality Simmental weaner steers from Kenilworth sold for 366c/kg ($1087), 376c/kg ($1043) and 392c/kg ($905). Charbray cross steers from Widgee made 386c/kg ($1085). Generally better-quality weaner steers sold for 340-380c/kg.
Charbray heifers from Yandaran made 310c/kg ($1361). Quality Charbray and Simmental cross heifers from N and L Ensby, Bergins Pocket, sold for 310c/kg to return $1206, $1182, $1155, $1245 and $1218. Simmental cross weaner heifers from Kenilworth made 296c/kg ($779, $755 and $785). Generally, weaner heifers sold from 230-258c/kg.
Charbray cows and calves from Yandaran made $1700.
