Consistent quality is the key at Choice Angus

The Brazier family will offer 60 yearling bulls at their eighth annual Choice Angus online sale on Friday, August 30. Picture by Ebonie Jones from Eight Pointer Creative Agency

Since taking over the reins at Choice Angus in 2010, Tim and Rebecca Brazier have worked hard to produce commercially-oriented bulls that meet the needs of all their clients.

And despite the challenges along the way, the family's efforts are being rewarded, as demand for their quality Angus genetics continues to grow.

Now based in the picturesque Upper Horton region of north-east New South Wales, the Braziers and their three children, Hamish, 12, Digby, 10, and Hunter, 8, currently run 350 registered Angus cows on their 800-hectare property, Coolowie.

Complementing the stud operation, the family also run about 300 pure Angus and Brangus commercial breeders at Arabanoo near Bingara, a 1497ha property they purchased in 2022.

"Choice is a small, family-run stud and we're all involved in the day-to-day management of the stud and farms," Ms Brazier said.



"We may not have the long history of some of the more established Angus studs, but we're proud of producing a consistent, even line of bulls that people keep coming back for.

"We now have a solid base of repeat clients who are doing really well with our bulls and that means a lot to us."

In 1994, Ms Brazier's father, Bill Marriott, purchased a selection of 500 Angus commercial females from the Karoo, Kenny's Creek, Hazeldean and Sparta studs, which formed the basis of the Marriott family's Angus herd at Inglewood, Molong, NSW.

The following year, all the females were entered into Angus Group Breedplan as base cows, with all the progeny pedigree and performance recorded for the next 10 years.

Choice Angus aims to breed structurally sound, quiet and productive cattle, with a focus on growth and carcase quality traits. Picture by Ebonie Jones from Eight Pointer Creative Agency

In 2004 the top 100 performing cows in the Inglewood herd were selected as the foundation females of the Choice Angus stud and registered with Angus Australia.

"My father specifically purchased cattle from tough climatic areas that had a long history of running Angus," Ms Brazier said.

"He didn't sell any bulls, and just bred his own sires until Tim and I entered the business in 2010, with Tim taking over the role of stud manager from Rodney Williams."

According to Ms Brazier, the ocus on structure, temperament, growth and carcase quality has not changed over the years.

"Our breeding objectives have continued to revolve around producing docile, productive cattle with plenty of depth and length of body, as well as good bone and softness," she said.

"Structural soundness, particularly feet and legs, nice heads and a lower tail set are also part of our key phenotype.

"We have earned a reputation for having really quiet cattle. A good temperament positively influences meat quality, increasing weight gains and faster recovery from stress such as transportation and handling."

The Braziers have also continued to collect a range of performance data on their herd which they believe has helped to drive the genetic improvement of their stud.

"We're focused on carcase quality and marbling, we still want an intramuscular fat estimated breeding value above 2.5," Mr Brazier said.

"Breeding is a balancing act. If you chase one trait too hard you sacrifice another."

Fixed-time artificial insemination has been employed as a strategic tool, with industry leading sires selected to enhance the herd's genetic diversity. Home-bred and purchased stud bulls are then used as back-up.

Choice Angus bulls have proven they can perform across a range of markets and environments. Picture by Ebonie Jones from Eight Pointer Creative Agency

Sire verification was also introduced in 2019, with both female and male progeny DNA tested each year to confirm their parentage.



"When we first took over the stud, we introduced several different sires through AI, using well-known bulls, Te Mania Emperor and Ardrossan Equator A241 heavily," Ms Brazier said.

"Since then we've introduced genetics from a range of studs, including Musgrave, Ben Nevis, Booroomooka, Milwillah, and Millah Murrah.

"Tim is the cattle person and great with genetics, he can remember which cow had what calf and who the sire was going back several generations, while I'm pretty tech savvy so we're actually a really good team."

Ms Brazier said veterinarian Dr Hennie Strydom from the Wellington Veterinary Hospital, NSW, who handles their AI program, semen testing and yearly bull structural assessments, has also played a key role in the stud's progress.

This year's Choice Angus online sale will be held on Friday, August 30, through AuctionsPlus, with 60 yearling bulls on offer, including the first sons of Millah Murrah Rocketman. The Braziers will hold an inspection day on-farm at Coolowie on Wednesday, August 28.

Other bloodlines to feature in the sale include Millah Murrah Paratrooper, Millah Murrah Nectar, Sterling Pacific 904 and PA Full Power 1208, combined with the proven genetics of the female herd.

The Brazier family pride themselves on being able to produce bulls suited to a range of markets and environments with plenty of local support in NSW, as well as interstate interest from Queensland and Victoria.

"Running the commercial operation has provided important feedback on the performance of our genetics," Ms Brazier said.

"We grow our steers out to feeder weights and then sell them to local feedlots. This enables us to follow them through to the processor and see how their weight gains and marbling are going."