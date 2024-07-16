How this woman's solo mission transformed a rundown cattle property

Pretty much single-handedly, Kylie Parker has turned a rundown, weed-infested, over grazed cattle property at Bororen into a successful breeding operation.
After years of sheer hard work and prudent financial management, Ms Parker was able to buy her 1200 acre (485 hectare) property in 2001 at the age of 33 for $320,000 - a property which is now worth about $3.5 million.
"From a very young age, I always aspired to have my own property of somewhere around 600 to 1200 acres," she said.
"For most of my life from when I was 15 to when I started work, I always kept looking because I wanted to buy somewhere near my parents. I wanted to come back to Bororen.
"To be able to buy a property as a single female, I needed to get a good credit rating so from a very early age in my 20s, I bought a unit, paid it off, sold it, bought a house, lived in that house and worked in Gladstone practically all of my career."
When she finally found the Mount Stanley property, she had no problem getting a loan, but it was rundown and overrun with lantana.
And while it had been cleared, there was a lot of regrowth, all the fences needed replacing, the yards were dilapidated, the dams were nearly dry and hadn't been cleared out for years, and it was overgrazed leading to large scale erosion.
So like her career progression over 28 years at Gladstone Power Station where she worked her way up from a temporary clerk typist to the manager for human resources and industrial relations, Ms Parker made a plan, set goals for the property and steadfastly worked on achieving those goals.
For 13 years while working at Gladstone Power Station until she resigned on July 4, 2014, at the age of 45, Ms Parker beavered away at the property every weekend, holidays and rostered days off, clearing the regrowth and lantana; improving the pastures, fencing, yards and sheds; and eventually replacing the old mice and possum-infested cottage she lived in for 10 years.
"I bought it because I love the land, I love the work, I love working hard and I need to feel every day that I am accomplishing something," she said.
"I'm a planner organiser, my office has a big whiteboard in it that's got everything written on which needs to be managed through the year - and because of my background with work, right at the start I developed a charter statement as to how I wanted to run the business.
"I've got core values and one of my core values is not to overgraze the paddocks so I only stock them with a reasonable number of cattle to make sure I can manage through the drought and I don't have to do a lot of feeding.
"I also drought proofed the property by putting down bores. I've got bores in every paddock, plus dams."
Ms Parker told Queensland Country Life that to have a successful cattle business you just needed to have good leadership and management skills, and the drive to never lose sight of your dreams.
She said leadership involved vision, passion and motivation while management required planning, problem solving. decision making and organising.
"It doesn't matter if you're male or female or whether you do the work yourself or get assistance from others," she said.
"I had a dream and a love for working on the land and in order for me to achieve that dream, I needed to get a good paying job and I worked hard to educate and improve myself to achieve that."
Ms Parker said she was responsible for all the decisions and actions she took in relation to her property and cattle management, but was grateful for the help she had received from her mother and father, Dorothy and Graham, and brother Calvin and his family over the years.
Maintaining a herd of 106 Simbrah and Red Brahman breeders, Ms Parker initially chose to use Simmental bulls because her parents used them over their Red Brahman females, but has continued to use them because their progeny is still highly sought after in the market.
She said Simmentals were chosen for their temperament, their ability to put weight on and because they produced good Simbrah mothers which had good udders and small calves at birth, but fast growth.
Ms Parker said she did not join the heifers with the bulls until they were two years old to develop their bone structure and so there were no calving difficulties, and the bulls were run with the females all year round for a constant income stream.
"I manage it now so I'm not outlaying a lot of money to have replacement breeders. I'm right at this particular stage where I've had to replace my Brahman breeders so I did that last year when we got great money for our cattle so I bought in replacement Red Brahman heifers from Terri Ferris...and they've all had calves," she said.
"I used to have two paddocks of Red Brahmans, but I've decided in the past few years to minimise the costs and maximise the profit so I breed a lot of my own Simbrahs now.
"You've got to manage that you don't have bulls that you breed going over heifers by the same father so I keep managing that so I only have one paddock full of Red Brahmans with a five-year-old Clay Gully Simmental bull - and the other two paddocks are my own bred Simbrah heifers and I have Simbrah bulls over them."
Weaners are taken off the cows at about seven to eight months and are either sold straight away or held until they are about 10-15 months, depending on the market.
"Just like I'm doing now, I'm just holding them, waiting for the market to jump...in August/September," she said.
"Last year, I got $2000/head for my 10-month-old weaner Simbrahs. I pretty much top the market every time I send cattle down."
Currently, Ms Parker has a herd of 195 head - 106 breeders, three bulls, 15 cows up to 16 years that are set to go the meatworks, 13 keeper heifers, 28 weaners and 30 calves.
Rather than use any formal software programs to keep track of her cattle, Ms Parker uses a spreadsheet where every animal has a number and every calf is recorded, along with information on where every animal has been sold and for what price.
And, having obtained her certificate in veterinary nursing, Ms Parker does most of her own vet work. She also does all her own mustering on horseback rather than by a motor bike as she feels it keeps them quiet and well handled, and pretty much the only time she needs a hand is at branding.
Having done all the heavy lifting, Ms Parker said she now had a sense of accomplishment in what she had built over 22 years.
"I look at it now and I remember what it used to look like and it's beautiful now - and now I just maintain it and continue to improve it when the money becomes available. I run it as a business, I always have," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.