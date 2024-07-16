Silo accident survivor shares story five months on

Scars on Peter Hamilton's feet are the only visible signs of his brush with death when he was buried alive under 50 tonnes of wheat.
But the memories of that February day are something he and his family will forever carry with them.
Mr Hamilton, 45, was attempting to empty out a freshly filled grain silo on the Springsure property he managed when it collapsed on top of him.
His wife, Michelle Hamilton, workers from neighbouring properties and emergency services spent multiple hours working to free him.
While Mr Hamilton is home, but still recovering from the February 28 accident, his wife Michelle Hamilton spoke exclusively to Queensland Country Life during National Farm Safety Week about the importance of having an emergency plan in place.
She was in their home when she heard Mr Hamilton's screams from the direction of the silos he was trying to empty.
It had been filled the previous day with 50 tonnes of wheat but the silo had started to leak overnight.
Mr Hamilton had the auger running and was crouched down underneath the base of the cone ready to open the shute, when it gave way.
When his wife found him, he was buried under the silo with only the front of his face exposed.
"He was so incredibly lucky that he didn't suffocate under the wheat," she said.
Ms Hamilton called triple zero, who organised a helicopter, but it ended up at the wrong location due to some address confusion.
"Arcturus is the locality, but doesn't get used in any form of postal or forms to find us," she said.
"It is the name of another property out this way....and that is where the chopper headed."
Ms Hamilton said a friend who was on the scene was able to relay the correct location.
"Apart from all of this however, the response times of emergency services and the care and support and professionalism of each of the first responders is to be commended," she said.
"They are the heroes that saved my husband's life, of which we have no doubt.
"The whole experience for both of us is of course blurry and fragmented, but we certainly remember the uniforms and attention that was given."
The Hamilton's neighbour and friend Bendee Farming manager Nigel Brownsey, played a critical role in the rescue.
"Nigel put out a text on their Whats App group to notify his team members of the emergency...his team rings back no matter where they are and everyone puts down tools," she said.
"He had about 15 people there within 15 minutes with shovels and shifted most of the wheat that was on top of Pete.
"He also rang many other neighbours who dropped whatever it was that they were doing and came to help as well."
With the help of emergency services they managed to get the majority of wheat off Mr Hamilton within the first hour but it took another hour to free him completely.
"The paramedic that came from Springsure was absolutely amazing, she commanded respect from everybody and everyone listened to her, she was clear and concise," she said.
"There were lots of others, the SES, the firefighters and the policeman Luke, from Springsure.
"We are just so grateful to everybody for saving his life."
The tendons in the former ultra trail runner's left foot were severed during the accident and he has undergone several lengthy surgeries since.
"There are screws and plates everywhere, all the metatarsals across the top of his foot, all bar one were broken or crushed in some way," she said.
"The limping is what is throwing the rest of his body out...he has a frozen shoulder now and his hips are starting to go.
"Maneuverability is difficult...just getting up and day to day is challenging"
Ms Hamilton wanted to stress the importance of people on properties mapping out an emergency plan.
"For people on properties, if they were to go outside and think, if a chopper was going to land here where would they land?" she said.
"Having a safety plan is huge.
"To actually get one into place is even bigger because thinking it is one thing, but doing it is another.
"Unless people are directly affected in some way by an emergency, it is definitely not something they think of."
She thanked the community for their support.
"We have had this amazing community rally around us and hold us close, which has been extremely humbling," she said.
"The accident has been something that has changed our lives forever.
"It was a freak accident and there is no way we could have imagined that it would have happened."
