Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Silo accident survivor shares story five months on

Kelly Mason
By Kelly Mason
July 16 2024 - 2:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Hamilton said the community support they have received since the accident has been overwhelming. Picture supplied by Michelle Hamilton
Peter Hamilton said the community support they have received since the accident has been overwhelming. Picture supplied by Michelle Hamilton

Scars on Peter Hamilton's feet are the only visible signs of his brush with death when he was buried alive under 50 tonnes of wheat.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelly Mason

Kelly Mason

Journalist

South east journalist covering stories from rural and regional Queensland. kelly.mason@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.