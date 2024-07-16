Valley of Lagoons: Premier North Qld cattle country for 10,000 cattle

Premier 86,416 hectare (213,538 acre) North Queensland cattle property Valley of Lagoons is a unique large scale breeding and fattening operation.
Located 45km north of Greenvale, 165km west of Ingham, and 250km north of Charters Towers, the property is the aggregation of the Valley of Lagoons, Reedybrook and Hopewell and has an estimated carrying capacity of 10,000 cattle.
Valley of Lagoons is being presented for sale with 7000 guaranteed head of quality grey and red Brahman cattle plus plant equipment.
The mostly naturally watered Valley of Lagoons takes its name from the large freshwater lagoons and waterways that form the upper reaches of the Burdekin River system.
Located in a safe 750mm (30 inch) rainfall belt, the property has a diverse variety of landscapes, including fertile floodplains, sheltered valleys, basalt country and lush river flats.
The property is divided into 25 paddocks, several holding paddocks, and horse paddocks. There are five sets of cattle yards.
The lagoons extend to islands in the Burdekin River channels, grassy swamps, and open plains, with a foundation of black and heavy chocolate soils.
The black soil plains rise to undulating conglomerate, basalt country, granite country and rocky rangelands.
There are also deep red soil tablelands, areas of softwood scrub, gently rolling gravely ridges and creek flats interspersed with sand ridges.
Cattle fatten on the black as water gradually recedes during the year.
Pasture species include couch, native blue grass, urochloa, pangola, para, nardi, forest Mitchell, spear and kangaroo grasses, in addition to seca stylo and wynn cassia.
There are also more than 50 dams. There is also a 144 megalitre irrigation licence.
The beautifully renovated eight bedroom, three bathroom Valley of Lagoons homestead is surrounded by manicured gardens with stunning views of a magnificent lagoon.
There are also quarters for staff, cottages, machinery sheds and hay sheds.
Valley of Lagoons is being sold through an offers to purchase process.
Contact Luke Westaway, 0413 408 953, Stockplace Marketing.
