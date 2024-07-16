Big retrieval increase makes Toowoomba LifeFlight's busiest base

Motor vehicle accidents have been the main reason LifeFlight crews were called out in the Toowoomba and Roma regions in the last financial year.
According to statistics just released, Toowoomba crews flew a total 965 missions in the 12 month period, with two helicopters, while Roma undertook 96 missions with its one helicopter.
The Toowoomba base helped 891 people, a 22 per cent increase, making it the organisation's busiest base, while the Roma base came to the assistance of 58 people, a 21pc drop.
They were sent to a wide range of missions including motor vehicle accidents, snake bites, lost bushwalkers, and animal-related incidents, all while servicing a vast area from the Darling Downs to interstate.
The Toowoomba crews clocked up 996 flying hours, covering a territory spanning 71,000 square kilometres.
They attended 95 motor vehicle accidents, 83 cardiac missions, 32 animal-related accidents, and two search and rescues.
In Roma, the crew assisted at 11 motor vehicle accidents, seven cardiac missions, seven animal-related accidents, and one search and rescue.
In North Queensland, the LifeFlight crew at the fixed wing base at Townsville clocked up a 13pc increase in people helped, or 322 for the financial year, while the Mount Isa crew came to the aid of 115 people, eclipsing the previous record of 96 the previous year by nearly 20 pc.
Overall, LifeFlight helicopters, air ambulance jets, critical care doctors, flight nurses and Queensland Ambulance Service flight paramedics helped 8173 people, a 11.2 per cent increase on the previous year.
The Surat Gas Aeromedical Service partners donate 150 flying hours each year to assure the Toowoomba and Roma communities of aeromedical coverage.
SGAS missions included one in June where the crew airlifted a teenage girl to Toowoomba Hospital after she fell from her horse and was then trampled as she lay on the ground.
The teenager was treated for suspected spinal injuries and was airlifted in a stable condition.
In May, the SGAS crew was called out to the Lockyer Valley after a bushwalker made an emergency call when he was bitten by a snake.
The helicopter crew landed in a clearing near the ridge line before the aeromedical rescue crew walked 600 metres into the bush to locate the man, treat him at the scene, and stretchered him out to the helicopter.
The Toowoomba crews also attended numerous motor vehicle accidents, including a multi-vehicle crash on a highway in the Western Downs.
The LifeFlight rescue and SGAS helicopters landed on the highway and LifeFlight critical care doctors with Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics treated the patients on scene before both patients were flown to hospital.
The crew also attended a number of incidents at local motocross parks where riders sustained injuries after crashing their motorcycles.
LifeFlight chief operating officer Lee Schofield, said the Toowoomba and Roma crews demonstrated a high degree of aeromedical excellence during the past financial year.
"The missions run the gamut of emergency care and rescue operations and show how our crews face vastly different situations with fortitude and strength," he said.
"It demonstrates how crucial LifeFlight's operations are in helping people who need emergency medical assistance in often remote locations far from major cities and hospitals.
"We couldn't be prouder of how our critical care doctors, paramedics and air crew have conducted themselves this past year often in very trying circumstances. They rescue people across regional Queensland and for that we owe them a debt of gratitude."
LifeFlight medical director Dr Jeff Hooper, said the organisation continued to lead the way in the aeromedical sector with world-leading standards of care.
"This is often while our crews deal with extremely challenging conditions, whether that is stabilising a patient mid-air, winching down a paramedic to the side of a cliff face, or rescuing people stranded in the ocean," said Dr Hooper.
"Our teams have the specialist emergency medicine skills required to provide the best available treatment to people, who are often in remote locations, while battling the elements.
"Our critical care doctors, nurses and paramedics are a mobile intensive care team, and their rapid aeromedical intervention can often mean the difference between life and death. That's why the work is so important to hundreds of thousands of people living in regional Queensland communities."
Since taking to the skies 45 years ago LifeFlight has helped close to 90,000 people.
LifeFlight rescue helicopters contribute to the Queensland Emergency Helicopter Network via a fully costed agreement with the Queensland Government which came into effect April 2024.
