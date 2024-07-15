Remolea Hereford sale makes good average

The benchmark money was set early at the Remolea Hereford sale held by Hilary, Dot, Patrick and Chloe O'Leary, near Clifton on Monday.
The sale topped twice at $14,00 for the second and third lot into the ring and these bulls held on for the top money.
In all, 46 bulls from 52 offered sold to average $7674, representing 88 per cent clearance.
First off the mark was repeat buyer of a number of years was commercial producers Morris Winter, Alice Creek, near Kingaroy.
His only purchase on the day, he selected Remolea Tobuck TO47 (PP), a son of Tobuck Quinn (PP) from Remolea Needful female family.
The red eyed bull entered the sale ring weighing 880 kilograms, rib scans of 12 and 8 and an eye muscle area of 118 sq cm and will be joined to females in Mr Winter's commercial herd.
At the same money was the next lot, Remolea TexTO65 (PP) a son of Yavenvale Nockout (PP) from the Remolea Marjorie (P) female line bought by Andrew Rayner, Grathlyn Pastoral Co, Mudgee, NSW.
The Rayner's made the long trek worthwhile and selected a second bull at $11,000.
Putting a solid floor in the market was Kell Freeman, Freeman Pastoral, Meeleebee Downs, Wallumbilla.
Mrs Freeman paid $10,000 for her top bull and finished with 13 bulls to average $8346.
These bulls will be used over her Hereford self replacing herd which is the progeny that has been bred from the "whiteface Hereford cattle" running on Meeleebee Dows when her late husband Warwick's family bought it in 1975.
Mrs Freeman was assisted at the sale by her livestock agent Ben Sharpe, APL, Tenterfield.
"We tackled the estimated breeding values first in the catalogue, but then of course, you need that visual selection and I was happy with a line of bulls I got," Mrs Freeman said.
Stud co-principal Hilary O'Leary said he believed this year's draft would go out and do the job.
""Each year we add more predictability into our breeding for our clients.
Overall the O'Leary family were happy with the overall result.
In 2023 the Remolea sale sold 41 bull and reached a top of $21,000 and an average of $7256.
