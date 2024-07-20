A recipe for good planning

A phone call last week prompted me to clarify what actually leads to good planning. Specifically, how do you set yourself up for a win if planning isn't something that comes naturally to you.
There are three key ingredients for successful planning in your business.
If we don't have clear ownership of why something should be done, we will always find something else to do that will give us more satisfaction.
General Eisenhower summed it up: "If you are failing to plan, you are planning to fail." In agriculture we have so many factors we can't control, why give up your ability to control those things you can? Good planning will help get your team on the same page, increase efficiency, improve team function, reduce wasted time, put you in control, reduce stress and most likely improve sleep. The opposite is chaos, dysfunction and frustration.
"Give me six hours to chop down a tree and I will spend the first four sharpening the axe." - Abraham Lincoln
Spud, a manager I used to work with, taught me many things. One particularly great learning was whenever we felt under pressure with our workload we would allocate time for a operations meeting over smoko. It might seem strange to add another job when you're already under the pump, however without fail, every time we did this we created time and ticked off all the jobs. The process of planning and putting pen to paper took away the overwhelm and chaos and replaced it with the steps to set us up for a win.
The next ingredient is to work out where and how you will do your planning. When you write something down you change your relationship with the content. I cannot emphasise enough the power of getting your thoughts and plans out of your head onto paper or the computer.
"Reduce your plan to writing. The moment you complete this, you will have given concrete form to the intangible desire." - Napoleon Hill
What will work for you? Is it a wall planner, diary, whiteboard, spreadsheet, calendar, cloud-based documents? This isn't a one size fits all item. The systems for a sole operator are quite different to a larger business with people in multiple locations. I believe the best systems are a combination of a few different platforms such as whiteboards, calendars and cloud-based
The key here is to prioritise some focus time for planning on a regular basis.
"Unless commitment is made, there are only promises and hopes; but no plans." - Peter F. Drucker
Ingredient #3 is about putting your shoulder to the wheel and having a weekly structure that makes time for planning. Planning applies to everyone, regardless of title or age. If you are in a decision making position in your business you will need to do more planning than someone with less responsibility. Everyone has the capacity to do good planning - some people just need to work harder at this skill than others.
A question to ask is which discomfort do you want to choose? The discomfort of learning how to plan or the discomfort of chaos and frustration due to a lack of planning?
Running an agribusiness can be a complex beast to plan - enjoy the challenge and enjoy the rewards from working it out!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.