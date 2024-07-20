A recipe for good planning

Spud, a manager I used to work with, taught me many things. One particularly great learning was whenever we felt under pressure with our workload we would allocate time for a operations meeting over smoko. It might seem strange to add another job when you're already under the pump, however without fail, every time we did this we created time and ticked off all the jobs. The process of planning and putting pen to paper took away the overwhelm and chaos and replaced it with the steps to set us up for a win.