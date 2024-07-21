Bloodbath in US wheat markets continues

Another week of sharp declines in benchmark United States wheat futures has traders and reputable grain analysts asking when the bloodbath in global wheat markets will end.
Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures tumbled another 7 per cent last week to a three-month low on supply pressure. US wheat futures have now slumped 22pc in the past eight weeks in a mix of northern hemisphere harvest pressure and underwhelming export demand.
Global wheat prices have been weighed down by warm, dry weather in the US and Russia, which is adding to the northern hemisphere harvest pressure. The US winter wheat harvest has advanced quickly with around three-quarters of the crop already in the bin. Russia's winter wheat harvest was around a third complete in mid-July.
Wheat yields in the US and Russia have generally come in better than expected.
The US Department of Agriculture raised its forecast for the US wheat crop by a further 3.7 million tonnes to 54.7mt, which is 11pc bigger than last year's harvest. USDA kept its forecast for Russia's 2024 wheat crop unchanged at 83mt, down 8.5mt from last year, although local analysts are reporting the harvest is coming in better than expected.
USDA also lifted its forecast for Canada's 2024 wheat harvest on its favourable crop outlook.
Sluggish global demand is also weighing on wheat markets.
Traders are looking for more export demand to justify concerns that major exporter wheat supplies will be as tight as the USDA's forecasts indicate. The worst of the smaller Black Sea crop has been factored into global prices and increased demand is needed to support prices.
Local grain prices drifted lower last week, but without the sharp declines seen in global values. Tight old crop supplies are keeping the old crop values supported with sharper declines in the new crop positions, where the favourable weather is expected to result in abundant supplies.
Crop conditions in southern Queensland and northern NSW are seen as close to ideal. Farmers are starting to gear up for a large winter crop harvest, which would result in large wheat exports from Brisbane and Newcastle.
Stockfeed wheat prices were back $2 to $380 delivered into the Darling Downs. Sharper declines were seen in the new crop wheat bids which are back to $365 delivered into the Downs for October to November delivery. New crop barley bids are around $355 delivered into the Darling Downs.
