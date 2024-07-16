Risdon Cup upset

Another round, another upset in the Downs Rugby RDO Risdon Cup.
Providing plenty of entertainment and surprises on and off the field, the Toowoomba Bears Ladies Day at Toowoomba Stadium provided the perfect platform for the Bears A grade team to lift as they took on the Dalby Wheatmen.
Dalby had been on a superb run in the competition, however a penalty kick late in the second half secured the win for the Bears in front of a jubilant crowd. Final score - Toowoomba Bears 25, Dalby Wheatmen 22.
In another highlight of the round, Warwick Water Rats hosted their 60-year anniversary celebrations in style showcasing their strength in the B grade competition winning 29-19 over the Condamine Cods in an, at times, 'passionate' game. The win keeps Warwick in finals contention as they sit at fourth on the ladder.
It was also a big day in Goondiwindi, as the Emus hosted both junior and senior rounds. Goondiwindi held strong against Roma Echidnas and St George Frillnecks in A and B grades, but let Roma through for the win in C grade.
This weekend will see a huge weekend of rugby in Dalby as they host junior, women's and men's rounds as well as their special Ladies Day event. Games will kick off from 8.30am for the juniors and will run through to the Wheatchix joining forces with Toowoomba Uni to take on the Womens XV's top-of-the-table team Roma/St George at 11 am, right though to men's A grade kicking off against Roma at 3pm.
Gatton women will also play their first home game of the XVs season, joining forces with Toowoomba Rangers to take on the highly rated Toowoomba Bears. Gatton A grade will also clash with top of the table Goondiwindi Emus at Hugh Courntey Oval making it a home game not to miss.
Our juniors, always putting smiles on faces, are back from holidays and enjoying the mini-meets at Goondiwindi and Highfields over the weekend. With only tweo weeks left it is sure to be a full family affair at Toowoomba Souths and Dalby this weekend.
A grade - RDO Risdon Cup
Gatton Black Pigs 38 def Condamine Cods 2
Goondiwindi Emus 55 def Roma Echidnas 10
Toowoomba Bears 25 def Dalby Wheatmen 22
Toowoomba Rangers 83 def Toowoomba Uni 7
B Grade - Nutrien Ag Bill Flamsteed Cup
Toowoomba Bears 20 def Dalby Wheatmen 13
Goondiwindi Emus 36 def St George Frillnecks 5
Warwick Water Rats 29 def Condamine Cods 19
Toowoomba Rangers bye
C Grade - Verifact ES Dooney Hayes Cup
Goondiwindi Emus 21 def by Roma Echidnas 24
Gatton Blcak Pigs 33 def Chinchilla River Rats 21
Toowoomba Rangers 7 def by Toowoomba Uni 2
Dalby Wheatmen bye
A grade: RDO Risdon Cup
Condamine Cods v Toowoomba Uni
Gatton Black Pigs v Goondiwindi Emus
Toowoomba Rangers v Toowoomba Bears
Dalby Wheatmen v Roma Echidnas
B grade: Nutrien Ag Bill Flamsteed Cup
Toowoomba Rangers v Toowoomba Bears
Dalby Wheatmen v St George Frillnecks
Condamine Cods Bye
C grade: Verifact Traffic ES Dooney Hayes Cup
Gatton Black Pigs v Goondiwindi Emus
Dalby Wheatmen v Roma Echidnas
Chinchilla River Rats v Toowoomba Uni
Toowoomba Rangers Bye
Uni/Dalby/Gundy v St George / Roma (at Dalby)
Toowoomba Rangers / Gatton V Toowoomba Bears (at Gatton)
Mini Meets will be hosted by Dalby Juniors and Toowoomba Souths Kookaburras this weekend.
Dalby Mini Meet: Dalby v Goondiwindi Emus v Highfields Redbacks/ Toowoomba Uni
Toowoomba Souths Mini Meet: Toowoomba Souths v Toowoomba Bears v Toowoomba Grammar
