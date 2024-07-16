Risdon Cup upset

This weekend will see a huge weekend of rugby in Dalby as they host junior, women's and men's rounds as well as their special Ladies Day event. Games will kick off from 8.30am for the juniors and will run through to the Wheatchix joining forces with Toowoomba Uni to take on the Womens XV's top-of-the-table team Roma/St George at 11 am, right though to men's A grade kicking off against Roma at 3pm.