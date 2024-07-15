Stronger bait needed if mouse plague strikes Qld

With the possibility of a mice plague in southern Queensland come spring, farm lobby groups are working hard to get the most effective bait, ZP50, reinstated.
Currently, parts of the Darling Downs are hot spots for mice where high levels of activity have been recorded on the back of a wet summer harvest.
AgForce Grains policy director Ruth Thompson told a group of grain and cattle producers in Banana last week that mouse numbers in southern Queensland could reach plague proportions come spring if given the right conditions.
Ms Thompson told Queensland Country Life they wanted producers to be aware that the current ZP50 mouse bait had been removed from emergency permit through the APVMA, but that Grain Producers Australia, in conjunction with AgForce, was working to have the permit reinstated.
She said producers had access to ZP25 which was half strength, and were encouraged to monitor mouse numbers in their paddocks and register them on the mouse alert system on the National Mouse Group website.
"That way that gives us some information to be able to go through to DAF and APVMA to highlight the fact that we are seeking some sort of intervention to have that ZP50 mouse bait, the higher strength, reinstated so we have access to it (if mouse numbers increase significantly)."
Ms Thompson said the worst areas for mice activity were southern parts of Queensland because there had been a really wet summer harvest.
She said this had meant there was a lot of standover crop in the paddock, a lot of shelling out and a lot of grain dropped on the ground.
"So mouse numbers are probably directly attributed to the amount of feed available to them," she said.
"And then obviously when we pick up into the warmer months, mice do what mice do best and that's just make more mice - so we're probably expecting a bit of an influx of mice come this spring."
Ms Thompson said there was nothing like a good frost to knock mice numbers on the head, but producers could preemptively bait to try to control and keep numbers low.
"Some of the success of that baiting is obviously going to be questionable as the ZP25 can sometimes be a sub lethal dose so we're not getting a guaranteed kill in a lot of mice populations, but we do suggest to bait to try and keep on top of things," she said.
CSIRO research officer Steve Henry said he was getting reports of patchy high numbers of mice, particularly from the southern part of the Darling Downs.
He said a contact at Warra told him they were seeing significant numbers of mice in sorghum stubble and where they had not yet managed to harvest sorghum.
"If it's not too cold at the moment then we would be seeing breeding continue on through the winter and into spring," he said.
Mr Henry said the food and moisture that was in the system for mice might be enhancing over-winter survival which meant there might be quite a few mice left in the system at the end of winter when they started breeding at the start of spring.
He agreed this could lead to a potential plague of mice come spring.
"We would advocate for farmers...to go for a walk and look for the signs of (mice) activity and be prepared to bait if they see significant signs of activity," he said.
