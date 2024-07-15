Octogenarian among the awards

After a 10-year break, the Baralaba Bottle Tree Campdraft returned to the campdraft circuit and was well supported by local competitors.
Committee member Don Williams, Mymia, Baralaba, was very happy to see his local campdraft resume. At 84 years of age, Don continues to enjoy competing and placed equal third in the Novice campdraft riding Just Whiskey and received the highest scoring local rider award in the Maiden and Novice campdrafts.
Don said he enjoyed competing and the friendships and acquaintances he has made from competing in campdraft events.
After a rodeo career spanning 40 years, Don took up campdrafting and had a couple of short stints away from the sport after the death of his son and more recently some health complications. He admits that keeping active is the key to his longevity and together with long time employee Emma Nolan looks after four blocks.
Mr Williams was also thrilled when his resident Quarter Horse sire, A Little Turpulence who was ridden by Matthew Moffat, claimed the double taking out the Total Rural Supplies Restricted Open and the Acres Rural Open.
Moffat had only competed on the stallion once prior to the Baralaba Campdraft and they look to have a bright future competing together. The 14-year-old A Little Turpulence is a multiple open campdrafter, sired by One Stylish Pepto and out of the well performed mare, Turpentine Acres who was purchased from Scott Campbell and had previously been campaigned by David Thorn.
Mr Williams turns 85 in October and has no plans to slow down and looks forward to competing on the campdraft circuit.
Moffat had a stellar weekend taking out his third campdraft when he won the TDT Performance Horses Futurity riding Reyv on Kitty on behalf of Cameron Parker. He also placed second in both opens.
Former Warwick Gold Cup winner John Meek won the Alf, Kevin and Colin Ohl Memorial Maiden when he combined with Macca to score 173 points.
Paul Herrod combined with his stallion Darle Oak Acre Henry to score 177 points to claim the Baralaba Coal Novice and held a single point lead ahead of John Meek and Crystal.
Monto lady Vicki Frame had a dominant victory in the Round Yard All Things Country Ladies scoring 94 points riding Westlake Confection to secure the win and received the highest cut out award with 24 points.
Vicki's daughter, Brooke Frame, continued the winning streak for her family taking out the Kredible Horses Juvenile riding Meradas Jewel with 82 points holding a narrow one-point margin ahead of Riley Ellrott and Pretty Duckling.
The JC Performance Horses Junior was won by Abby Ellrott and Bighouse Mohican while the Wirra Warra Grazing Mini was won by Toby McLean and Stylish Crystal.
Cattle were kindly donated by Barranga Grazing, Rob and Annie Donohue, Stoneage Stockhorses, Paul and Jane Stone and Wirra Warra Grazing, Darren and Kristin Sainsbury. Judges officiating at Baralaba included Alan Heading, John Meek, Lloyd Stranks, Aimee Olive and Geoff McCartney.
