Big gains for heifers over 400kg

Cattle numbers fell again on AuctionsPlus last week, decreasing by 9 per cent, to 8365 head offered.
However, the weekly indicators were all positive, with value over reserve a standout, jumping $41 to average $117 above set reserves.
Clearance rates improved 3pc to close the week at 81pc.
The AuctionsPlus Young Cattle Indicator increased 11 cents a kilogram to 361c/kg lwt, while the benchmark steer indicator was steady to average $1182.
There were some big gains, with heifers over 400kg fetching an average of $405 more than the previous week to average $1387 and pregnancy tested in-calf cows earning an average of $350 on the previous week to average $1767.
Processor/lotfeeder activity dropped by 1pc, with those buyers snapping up 8pc of the offering.
The biggest movement in listings was in Queensland, with 1000 fewer head offered. Purchasing behaviour was similar across all states on AuctionsPlus.
Steer prices were largely positive, with price gains trending in the lighter weight categories and the heavy steers again being stung with losses week-on-week.
Steers 330-400kg increased an average of $209 and recorded a clearance of 77pc.
From Morven, NSW, a line of 74 Hereford steers aged 16 to 17 months and weighing 375 kilograms returned $1460, or 389c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Anakie, Victoria.
Heifer prices were also mixed, with all categories in the green, except for the under 200kg and 330-400kg groups, which dropped an average of $122 and $98 respectively.
Heifers over 400kg fetched an average of an additional $405 to $1387 with a clearance of 100pc, while the 280-330kg category sold for an average of an additional $173 to $1062 and an 86pc clearance rate.
From Cassilis, NSW, a line of 64 Angus heifers aged 22 to 24 months and weighing 396kg returned $1450, or 366c/kg lwt, and will travel to a buyer in Singleton, NSW.
Lighter breeding stock categories recorded average head price losses week-on-week for station-mated cows, SM heifers and PTIC heifers, but recorded solid gains in the PTIC cows and SM heifers and cows, which rose by $350 and $330 respectively.
From Bathurst, NSW, a line of 21 Angus heifers aged 34 to 36 months and weighing 478kg returned $2000, or 418c/kg lwt, and will travel to a buyer in Goulburn, NSW.
Sheep and lamb listings lifted by 19pc, totalling 35,659 head and clearance rates lifted 4pc to 86pc.
Value over reserve was steady, again averaging $15 over set reserves.
Lamb prices lifted, with the crossbred lamb indicator bouncing back with an increase of 13pc, after decreasing by 9pc the previous week. The indicator averaged $135.
Similarly the AuctionsPlus Restocker Lamb Indicator climbed 179c to land at 689c/kg dressed weight, rebounding from a fall of 152c the week before.
The joined ewe offerings fell significantly but still made up most of the offering with a combined 10,995 head, or 31pc of the total. Lamb articles made up the second largest pool at 10,222 head, or 29pc of the offering.
Merino wethers had the largest offering, with 7402 head or 21pc - a huge increase after no head were recorded in this category since the week ending June 21 when 980 head were offered.
Listings from Queensland more than doubled, were steady in NSW and fell significantly in Victoria. Purchases lifted in NSW, with buyers from that state taking home the bulk of the market. However, purchases in Queensland lifted significantly from the previous week.
Processor/feedlot activity snapped up 3pc of the offering.
Crossbred lambs registered a slightly higher offering of 3701 head, and prices increased to average $135 - up $15 for a 91pc clearance.
From Cootamundra, NSW, a line of 440 composite/composite cross BL/MER wethers, August/September 2023 drop, and weighing 38kg lwt returned $150, or 391c/kg and will travel to a buyer in Canowindra, NSW.
Merino wether lambs registered a 41pc decrease in numbers, after a 96pc increase the week before, with the 3484 head achieving a 100pc clearance and a $23 bump.
From Dalgety, NSW, a line of 366 Merino wethers, August/September 2023 drop and weighing 36kg lwt returned $107, or 294c/kg and will travel to a buyer in Wagga Wagga, NSW.
Scanned in-lamb Merino ewes registered a 2pc smaller offering of 6942 head. The category had a 73pc clearance rate and prices lifted by $24 to average $134.
SIL first-cross ewe numbers were back 47pc, with the 1606 head returning an 86pc clearance and falling in lifting by $21 to average $179.
