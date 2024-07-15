Bulliac's legacy of excellence

Bulliac Angus Stud sale highlights this year include sons of Schiefelbein Showman 338 (pictured). Picture supplied

Bulliac Angus, a name synonymous with top-tier generational cattle, will hold its much-anticipated on-property bull sale on Thursday, September 26 at 1pm on Wandaloo, Miles, Queensland.

This year, 130 thick, slick and hardy sires - "conditioned to go out and get the job done without any fuss", according to the sale catalogue - are on offer.

Bulliac has bred registered Angus bulls in southern Queensland for 25 years, always keeping market versatility front of mind for their clients.

"We believe that under Australian grazing conditions and, more specifically Queensland conditions, the key to profitability is finding sires with the ability to excel across multiple market-end points and varied environments," Ben Hill, Bulliac Angus, said.

"We understand this because we live it.

"We make our cows work so we can identify those with true performance.

"The bulls are managed to make them fit for purpose and, therefore, sound genetic delivery systems."

Sale highlights this year include sons of Ellingson Three Rivers, Sitz Tailor Made, Sterling Confidence Plus 804, Schiefelbein Showman 338, Sitz Resilient, Sitz Stellar, GB Fireball 672, Millah Murrah Paratrooper R94, Te Mania Pythagoras P44, Square B True North and Ardcairnie Q92.

"We spend considerable time and money each year to identify the best sires to use, in the creation of the bulls that will move our clients' herds forward and allow them to have a sustainable, profitable and productive beef enterprise," Mr Hill said.

Sire of several sale bulls Bulliac Quantum of Solace Q43 (pictured). Picture supplied

"Bulliac bulls are consistent in type and adhere to our core principle of breeding functional and efficient beef bulls.

"Broad muzzles, strong heads and jaws, with inbuilt doing ability and muscle on sound feet and legs are key to our program. These factors are why we have cows up to 19 years of age still wandering the paddocks producing calves."

All Bulliac Angus sale bulls have been genomics tested, including red gene and defects.

Mr Hill said while he used Breedplan as a breeding tool, he preferred to allow the environment to dictate what cattle performed best.

"Anyone can paint by numbers but it doesn't mean you're an artist," he said.

"You will notice that we have quite a selection of sires represented in the sale. This is a conscious practice that we have employed for many years, to spread risk and offer repeat clients genetic diversity in their subsequent purchases. We back our judgment and use a lot of young and new sires to maintain a herd focused on moving forward."

Bulliac Angus's home base and bull preparation unit is on Wandaloo and Wilga Dale, east of Miles. Mr Hill also runs a large group of females near Emerald and looks forward to having progeny born and bred in that area.

Mr Hill's core breeding direction is to "produce cattle that thrive in diverse environments; are functional in type and suitable for multiple market end points".

Bulliac Angus Stud sale highlights this year include sons of Ellingson Three Rivers (pictured). Picture supplied

Bulliac calves are numbered to identify place, group and location to weaning. At weaning all bull calves head to Miles to grow out and develop, season depending.

All cattle are reared under commercial conditions, which is why Bulliac claims they are "The Right Angus".

"The whole reason we are able to make such a statement is due to client feedback and our own knowledge of how our cow herd performs year after year," Mr Hill said.

"We could produce and make claims of having the heaviest bulls, highest calving percentage, tightest calving period or highest carcase numbers, by drastically increasing inputs.

"But we believe these factors have little to do with bull longevity or performance in the real world.

"Bulliac Angus is about achieving optimal production with cost-effective and relevant inputs in the environment in which we live and operate."

Cows run on pasture year round, with some loose lick and minerals.

"We believe that, in doing this, the calves learn to forage while at their mother's side, thus setting them up for the rest of their lives," Mr Hill said.

"We believe it is important to maintain a herd of cattle that is suited to the environment in which they are most likely to run.

"If our clients all had year-round crops and irrigation, then our production focus would change!"