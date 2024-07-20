Back the bush: uniting for Queensland agriculture's future

With so many difficulties and political crossroads facing us in agriculture right now, it's vitally important we gather round and hear the latest developments in our industry and share some good cheer.
The AgForce Queensland Agricultural Industry Conference on October 1-2 at our familiar mustering spot at the Ekka Showgrounds at Brisbane's Royal International Convention Centre is the perfect place to do just that.
This conference will bring together stakeholders from across the Queensland agriculture supply chain, including AgForce members, farmers, agribusinesses, government agencies, politicians and industry leaders for discussions about the key issues impacting agriculture. It's a great opportunity to explore what's needed to support our continuing growth in the face of trying times.
These are critical conversations to encourage new thinking so our sector continues to thrive, for those who work tirelessly each day producing our high-quality food and fibre.
We hope you'll join us in embracing the theme 'Back the bush: Our people, our future', where we salute the unwavering dedication of our farming communities and recognise agriculture's pivotal role in Queensland's economy, environment, society, and culture.
The theme aligns with AgForce's broader state campaign to attract investment and support for the agriculture industry as Queensland approaches a state election later this year.
As challenges intensify, we need stakeholders from a range of sectors to join forces with our farmers and rural communities to ensure we can continue producing top-tier food and fibre. And this conference will help those vital connections to blossom and grow.
So come and take part in dynamic talks with top minds in finance, sustainability, economics, science, and health. This conference promises bold conversations and groundbreaking ideas.
Let's ensure our sector not only flourishes but continues to lead the charge in delivering premium food and fibre, enriching lives throughout Queensland and beyond.
The draft program is out now, with an exciting line-up of speakers including Wayne Bennett, Lisa Millar and Ian Macfarlane. You'll also have the opportunity to hear from key Queensland politicians, including Premier Steven Miles and MP Bob Katter.
Early bird registration is open now, with AgForce members able to access tickets to the two-day conference for just $450. If you get in quick.
Have a look for yourself at what's on offer at the conference website - hope to see you there: https://www.qldagindustryconference.com/.
