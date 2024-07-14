Prices jump at Laidley

There were 484 head sold at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.
The market increased significantly, with all descriptions of cattle selling to much higher rates.
Agents reported several new buyers provided plenty of competition, with all types in demand.
Reinke family, Mt Sylvia, sold lines of Santa weaners, with steers making $1160, $1150 and $990 and heifers $870, $850 and $830.
LE Mann, Lake Clarendon, sold Limousin cows for $1500, pens of medium cows for $1100, light feeder heifers for $920, $900 and $880 and five to seven-month-old steers for $840 and $800.
Ron Gehrke, Summerholme, sold a line of young Droughtmaster steers for $850 and a pen of light Charbray store steer calves for $810.
Neville Hoger, Ropeley, sold seven to eight-month-old Charolais weaners, with steers making $1270 and $1130 and heifers $890.
Rodney Kanofski, Calvert, sold Charolais cross weaners, with steers making $1140 and heifers $750.
Michalex Rural, Rockmount, sold Hereford cross steers for $1250 and heifers for $840. Darren Martin, Ropeley, sold seven to eight-month-old Charolais heifers for $850 and $810.
Jeffrey Armstrong, Blenheim, sold Braford cows for $1360 and weaner steers for $1060.
Janelle Hanson, Stanmore, sold light Brahman cross steer calves for $800.
Crosby Family Trust, Townson, sold a pen of Droughtmaster cows for $1390.
THC Investments, Lake Clarendon, sold Limousin cows for $1340.
Gavin and Kristie Crothers, Fernvale, sold Droughtmaster cows for $1290.
Oakwood, Sandy Creek, sold Brahman feeder heifers for $900 and $890. Ian Groves, Ravensbourne, sold Angus backgrounder steers for $1350.
The Olm family, Ropeley, sold Brahman cross backgrounder steers for $1160 and $1110.
Trevor Manteufel, Laidley, sold Charolais backgrounder steers for $1260.
P and T Knight, Glen Cairn, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1140 and $990.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.