Competition from meatworks buyers at Emerald

Heavy heifers over 400kg sold to 280c/kg to average 272c/kg, heifers 350-400kg made to 280c/kg to average 265c/kg, heifers from 280-350kg reached 274c/kg while weaner heifers topped at 252c/kg to average 224c/kg. Some good quality well covered cows were on offer, the best of the cows over 520kg topping at 253/kg, while cows 450-520kg sold to 250c/kg. Best of the bulls over 600kg got out to 256c/kg to average 221c/kg.