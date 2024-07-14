Competition from meatworks buyers at Emerald

The Emerald combined cattle sale on Thursday saw 1733 head of mixed quality cattle offered.
A full panel of meatworks buyers were present with renewed positive competition across all prime descriptions.
Agents noted that recent rainfall had significantly slowed supply, particularly for slaughter and feeder weight stock.
The yarding was drawn from all local areas with a large portion of the yarding from northern regions including Collinsville, Glendon and further north.
Bullocks over 550 kilograms made out to 287 cents a kilogram to average 279c/kg, heavy steers 500-550kg made up to 323c/kg for steers heading back to the feedlot, heavy feeder steers from 400-500kg topped at 333c/kg to average 290c/kg, trade feeder steers 350-400kg made to 280c/kg, steers 280-350kg reached 320c/kg to average 260c/kg while weaner steers 200-280kg made as much as 348c/kg.
Heavy heifers over 400kg sold to 280c/kg to average 272c/kg, heifers 350-400kg made to 280c/kg to average 265c/kg, heifers from 280-350kg reached 274c/kg while weaner heifers topped at 252c/kg to average 224c/kg. Some good quality well covered cows were on offer, the best of the cows over 520kg topping at 253/kg, while cows 450-520kg sold to 250c/kg. Best of the bulls over 600kg got out to 256c/kg to average 221c/kg.
The Daniels family, Stonybrook, Fernless, sold a line of Santa bullocks making to 276c/kg to weigh 695kg or $192.
Kerry Lansdowne, Southernwood, Willows, sold Droughtmaster cross steers making to 284c/kg to weigh 646kg and returned $1836.
Kerry and Cathy Truloff, The Firs, Willows, sold Brahman heifers reaching 274c/kg and weighed 495kg to return $1357.
The Randell family, Crinum, Tieri, sold Brahman cows that made to 246c/kg and weighed 545kg or $1341.
The Burns family, Kalora, Capella, sold Droughtmaster heifers making to 256c/kg and weighed 413kg or $1058.
Geoff and Phillipa Hurrey, Crillee, Clermont, sold Euro cross steers and heifers, with the steers making to 320c/kg and weighed 328kg or $1050, while their heifer portion made to 262c/kg to weigh 289kg or $758.
Raymond Cattle Co, Raymond, Springsure, sold Santa cows weighing 616kg which made 259.2c/kg to return $598.
Doug and Kim Muirhead, Rainwell, Springsure, sold Brangus cows weighing 496kg making 247.2c/kg to return $1226.
