Two-hundred turbine wind factory proposed south of Hughenden

A new wind factory with up to 200 turbines, to be sited 45 kilometres south of Hughenden, is in the project feasibility stage of development.
Known as the Cameron Downs Energy Park, it was announced by WestWind Energy in May this year.
The company's Chief Development Officer Marla Brauer said they were undertaking further site investigations on the project's feasibility and collecting the necessary information to support environmental and planning applications.
"Cameron Downs Energy Park is preparing to submit an EPBC referral soon, and aims to lodge a development application early next year," she said.
Hughenden is currently home to the Kennedy Energy Park 25km to the east of the town, which has 12 turbines, 55,332 solar panels and four 500kW Tesla Powerpack batteries.
WestWind Energy describes the region as the windiest in Queensland, which they say makes Cameron Downs highly suitable for wind farm development.
It is located near the proposed Hughenden Terminal Station that will be built as part of the CopperString transmission project, and will connect into CopperString, creating additional capacity in the transmission network.
Ms Brauer said their current estimate was that construction of the project may start in 2029, given that the environmental and planning approval phase can take one to two years, plus another one or two years to finalise the detailed design for the project, and secure finance.
The Cameron Downs project is located on about 32,000 hectares of land and once constructed, its footprint is expected to take up around 2 to 3 per cent of the site.
Ms Brauer said the property owner and local community were supportive of the development, and WestWind had engaged with the Flinders Shire Council and cultural heritage experts.
"We are working on a design that minimises impact to local amenity, environment and heritage at the site," she said, adding that once operational, it could supply enough green energy to power around 1 million Queensland homes and reduce carbon emissions by up to 4 million tonnes per year.
Among the benefits to producers that Westwind promotes are additional annual income from the project for decades, to drought-proof their operations, and all-weather roads on the property.
When it does come online, the project's community benefit fund will receive $2000 per constructed turbine per year, a maximum of $400,000, for local community benefits schemes, developed in consultation with the community.
WestWind has already announced it's sponsoring a group of senior primary school students from the Cameron Downs State School to attend a leadership camp in Sydney and Canberra this August.
The students and principal Brenda Townley will attend the six-day camp as part of a cluster of small, rural schools.
WestWind Energy is also responsible for the Bottle Tree Energy Park near Roma, beginning in 2021 with community consultation starting the following year.
The project received development approval from the state government in December 2023 and the company is now in the detailed design phase for the project and estimates that construction could begin as early as 2026.
The Bottle Tree Energy Park will host up to 50 wind turbines and supply enough green energy to power more than 200,000 Queensland homes, reducing around 900,000 tonnes of carbon emissions per year.
Once operational, the community benefit fund for the project will provide the local region with $100,000 per year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.