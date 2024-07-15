Crowd favourite, Master Jamie, misses out on third Rocky Cup win

The winner of the Rockhampton Cup on Saturday, Hype, was trained by Tasmanian Aiden Nunn and ridden by South Australian based jockey, Teagan Voorham.
It grabbed the win ahead of local horse and crowd favourite, Master Jamie, trained by Graeme Green and was ridden by Les Tilley, who came in second.
It was hoped Master Jamie would notch up his third consecutive win for the 1600 metre Rockhampton Cup after taking out the cup in 2022 and 2023, but it was not to be.
Coming in third was Under the Cap who was ridden by Cody Collis and whose trainer, Stuart Kendrick is from the Sunshine Coast.
Rockhampton Jockey Club CEO David Aldred said it was a terrific two days at Callaghan Park with the Newmarket Race Day on Friday and the Rockhampton Cup on Saturday.
"It went tremendously well with nine races on the Friday for Newmarket day, which was probably the best Newmarket we've had in recent memory as far as horse numbers go," he said.
"We had seven races on (Rockhampton) cup day, a quality lot of seven races and the cup fill (of horses) was sensational. It was a capacity field and for the trainer to come from Tasmania and the jockey to come from South Australia speaks volumes for the event which has become a nationally recognised event."
Mr Aldred said they had about 2000 people on Saturday through the gate and at functions.
He said that number was bigger than last year and the whole two days with the Newmarket were bigger than last year.
"So over the two days, we would have had probably more than 3000 people here," he said.
In the Fashions on the Field competition on Saturday, the winner of the Best Dressed Lady under 40 was Isabella Anspach, with the runner up, Alice Galea.
The winner of the Best Dressed Lady over 40 was Emma DeHennin with the runner up, Trudy Bryers
Taking out the prize for Millinery was Amber Voss, with the runner up, Rhonda Watts, while the Best Dressed Gent was William Huff, with the runner up, Peter Hills
Mr Aldred said the racecourse's next big event was Caulfield Cup Day on October 19.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.