Queensland Country Life
Home/News

This week's Qld property listings and sales you should know about

Updated July 14 2024 - 2:07pm, first published 2:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Some of the properties sold or listed for sale in Queensland this week. Pictures supplied.
Some of the properties sold or listed for sale in Queensland this week. Pictures supplied.

It has been a big week for property listings and sales, with plenty of action in the rural market.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.