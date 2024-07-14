This week's Qld property listings and sales you should know about

It has been a big week for property listings and sales, with plenty of action in the rural market.
From the NSW border to the Northern Territory, here's some of the big news from the week.
Blue Hills is 945 hectares (2334 acres) of quality fully developed brigalow, bauhinia, bottletree softwood scrub country with alluvial river flats that is well suited to breeding, growing and fattening cattle.
Located 19km south of Baralaba and 160km from Rockhampton, the freehold property features established improved pastures including buffel, green panic, bambatsi, purple pigeon, and para grass.
Carnarvon View is an outstanding 2087 hectare (5156 acre) Central Queensland grain growing property.
Located 8km west of Rolleston and 134km from Emerald, the freehold block has 1635ha (4040 acres) of extensively developed dry-land cultivation country and is being offered with a wall to wall wheat crop included in sale.
Murray Downs, a 5595 square kilometre (559,500 hectare) Northern Territory cattle station, is being sold on a walk in, walk out basis, including 10,000 quality Santa Gertrudis-cross breeders plus followers.
Offered by Filipino businessman Romeo Roxas's company Australian Green Properties, the exceptionally well developed pastoral lease is located 40km east of the Stuart Highway, about 400km north of Alice Springs and 195km south of Tennant Creek.
The 3529 hectare (8720 acre) Border Rivers region property Maidenhead Station is being presented with a newly constructed 5600 head capacity feedlot.
Positioned on the Dumaresq River near Tenterfield, the productive property is well suited to breeding and backgrounding in addition to growing fodder or cash crops on the fertile river flats.
The late Ray Scott's 107,503 hectare (265,532 acre) Queensland cattle empire is officially on the market, to be sold through Elders by an expressions of interest process.
The Ray Scott Pastoral Company properties stretch from St George in the south to Charters Towers in the north and are being sold in four parts.
Two quality properties close to Theodore are headed to auction with Hourn & Bishop Qld on August 15.
River Terrace is a 118 hectare (292 acre) freehold block with about 60ha (150 acres) that can be centre pivot or flood irrigated using water from the Theodore Channel Irrigation System.
Airport Paddock is a 81ha (201 acre) freehold property with panoramic views that is also located 4km south east of Theodore.
Outstanding Queensland Western Downs property Moriah has sold at auction for the equivalent of $9685/hectare ($3920/acre).
Offered by Steve and Esmae Taylor, the superb 986 hectare (2436 acres) Condamine River property in the prized Hopeland district sold for $9.55m at a Nutrien Harcourts auction in Chinchilla on Thursday morning.
