Maranoa Regional Council appoints new CEO

The Maranoa Regional Council has gone back to its past with its chief executive officer appointment.
A highly experienced local and state government senior executive, the appointment of Rob Hayward marks his return to a council where he previously served as deputy CEO and director of Development, Facilities and Environmental.
Mayor Wendy Taylor said she was pleased to announce the appointment of a CEO with Mr Hayward's extensive experience and commitment to the region.
"We are privileged to welcome Rob Hayward back to council after senior executive service in the state government," she said.
"As a highly respected and long-standing senior executive with council, I am confident there will be a smooth transition into the role with Rob quickly coming up to speed with the new council's agenda.
"He has shown throughout his career that he provides the leadership and operational expertise required in the role of CEO."
Having grown up and lived and worked in regional Queensland throughout his professional career, Cr Taylor said Mr Hayward has demonstrated a strong affinity for local government and the Maranoa region.
"He has shown a strong sense of community and commitment to the development of our region and has the skills and experience to keep taking council forward," she said.
Mr Hayward has more than 25 years' experience in local government, including 20 years in senior management roles.
He said he was proud to be returning to the Maranoa Regional Council and to continue to contribute to the region.
"As a boy from Blackall, I have a passion for regional living and am excited to have the chance to contribute again to the most locally relevant level of government," he said. "I believe I understand the issues affecting rural and regional Queensland and am looking forward to working with council to continue to make a positive difference in the Maranoa."
Mr Hayward will take up the role on August 12, with acting CEO Cameron Hoffmann returning to his role as deputy director, Strategic Road Management.
"I truly thank Cam for his exceptional service as acting CEO and acknowledge the enormous contribution that he has made through a period of great change at council," Cr Taylor said.
"He has provided steady leadership, ensuring the new council was supported to deliver a very important and forward-looking budget.
"The respect that this council, and all staff, have for him is a mark of his leadership."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.