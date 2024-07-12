Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Maranoa Regional Council appoints new CEO

July 13 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Maranoa Regional Council CEO, Rob Hayward. Picture supplied.
New Maranoa Regional Council CEO, Rob Hayward. Picture supplied.

The Maranoa Regional Council has gone back to its past with its chief executive officer appointment.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.