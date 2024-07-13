Miriam Vale cattle sale price surprise

A vendor at the Miriam Vale Cattle Sale yesterday, Stacey McNab, Alastor, Bororen, was very happy with the price she and her husband, Craig, got for their steers.
Mrs McNab said their pen of 20 Droughtmaster steers, weighing an average 214 kg, fetched $825/head.
"They were six to seven months old, straight off mum," she said.
"We're pretty happy (with the price) in these times although we knew they were good quality."
Cattle trader Ian Dahl, Invercoe, Miriam Vale, who is a regular buyer at the Miriam Vale saleyards, reckoned the cattle were extremely dear on Friday.
He said he was not surprised as they had had a good season all round.
"Biloela and Gayndah, they've all had rain so that's spruced the market up," he said.
But Mr Dahl said prices were dearer than what everyone would have expected.
Nutrien Ag livestock agent Michael Lynch agreed saying it was a very surprising sale with the market up.
He said there was a lot of weaner cattle in the sale which had a yarding of 442 head.
"And there were a lot of new buyers from south of Miriam Vale that haven't been here and who kept the market to where it is," he said.
Cattle came from Gin Gin, Bundaberg, Calliope, Boyne Valley, Miriam Vale and Bororen were all part of Friday's yarding.
Mr Lynch said buyers were attracted to the cross bred cattle, more than the Brahman type.
"Brangus cattle and Droughtmaster cross sold very well," he said.
"The heifer job was also surprisingly very good."
More details to follow:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.