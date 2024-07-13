What's driving the cancellation of north's social calendar

NORTHERN events continue to suffer low ticket sales, with the Mount Isa Rodeo ball and Community Quest the latest on the chopping block for the region's social calendar.
Mount Isa Rodeo Festival CEO Natalie Flecker announced the cancellation of Mount Isa Rodeo's preliminary ball this week, following the cancellation of the event's Community Quest.
"[Community Quest] celebrates the work of the Isa Rodeo Community Quest and raises much needed funds for local charities," Ms Flecker said.
The annual Rodeo Arena Ball, which typically attracts around 250 guests, was set to be held inn the open air of the Kalkadoon Arena on August 8, kicking off a weekend of rodeo action and entertainment.
Following the Road to Rodeo's cancellation in May, Ms Flecker said less attendance at social events was not unique to the north, with attendance down 30 per cent according to other Queensland event liaisons.
"The event industry across the country is being challenged and we have seen a number of events postponed or cancelled this year," she said.
"We know households are hurting, so when and where to spend valuable dollars are decisions that families and individuals don't take lightly.
"As a business, we are the same. As a not-for-profit, we are accountable for every dollar so we can't risk losses and are sometimes forced to make difficult and unpopular decisions."
This year's rodeo (August 8-11) will feature a line-up of events with different price points to access to ensure "no one misses out".
"The event will contribute significantly to the local economy and support local businesses both as an event and by the visitors it attracts to the region," Ms Flecker said.
"It will also continue to be the loudest and proudest voice of Mount Isa, showcasing this city as a great place to visit ... [including] the Mount Isa Mines Rodeo [which] is legendary. It's a bucket list event for so many Australians."
The Ball and the Isa Rodeo Community Quest will return next year.
