Negotiations continue on exclusion fenced South West grazing country

Negotiations are continuing on the exclusion fenced 20,158 hectare (49,810 acre) property Mulga Downs after it was put to auction by Nutrien Harcourts GDL on Friday.
Equally suited to cattle, sheep or goat breeding, the well balanced freehold South West Queensland property is located 120km west of Dirranbandi and 120km south west of Bollon, 474km from Dubbo and 429km from Roma.
Mulga Downs has an estimated carrying capacity of 1400 adult cattle equivalents or 12,000 sheep.
The property features an excellent mix of red loam soils with mulga, box, wilga and gidyea timbers, plus grey alluvial flood plains from the Mungallala and Nebine creeks.
Presented to auction with a good body of feed, the country produces plenty of buffel grass and native species, in addition to herbages and clovers.
The property is fenced into three main sections with 8x90x30 netting.
Individual paddocks have either 8x90x30 netting or six plain wires.
There are also holding paddocks throughout and 16km of laneways servicing two sets of cattle yards and two sets of sheep yards.
Water is a major feature of the property.
There are two recently installed flowing bores piped to 31 new tanks and 46 new troughs.
The average annual rainfall is 401mm (15.8 inches), which has been measured for more than 100 years at Mulga Downs' registered on-farm Bureau of Meteorology weather station.
Structural improvements include a 20x20m machinery shed, workshop, storage shed and a hay shed, as well as a five stand shearing shed and shearers quarters.
Both the main homestead and the property's second house are air-conditioned.
Royalties are also generated from an on-property gypsum mine, with an opportunity to purchase the mining lease.
A registered carbon project is also potentially available.
Contact Nick Dunsdon, 0418 559 090, Nutrien Harcourts GDL, or Stephen Burnett, 0428 258 241, Dirranbandi Pastoral Agency.
