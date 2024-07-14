Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

How this couple turned Sturt Plains into a diverse NT station

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated July 15 2024 - 10:09am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brad Inglis and Lisa Dyer and their son Jed. Picture supplied.
Brad Inglis and Lisa Dyer and their son Jed. Picture supplied.

It has been 13 years since Brad Inglis and Lisa Dyer carved off a portion of Hayfield Station and renamed their holding Sturt Plains, making it one of the newer cattle stations in the Northern Territory.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.