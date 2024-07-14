Reporting requirement changes putting pressure on ag shows

New taxation reporting requirements could put the future of ag shows in jeopardy according to Queensland Ag Shows general manager Trevor Beckingham.
The new requirements mean ag shows and other not for profit organisations will no longer be able to claim tax exemptions unless they are registered with the Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission.
Mr Beckingham said most shows had a small number of members and the amount earned from those members was a fraction of the income made by the show event.
"You can only get exemption from the income you earn from your members and all the rest is taxable at the normal business rates," he said.
"Which includes the sponsorship and donations and any other income from store holders, income form bar, any sort of income that you can think of will automatically become taxable.
"It has the potential to destroy shows but it's not only shows, any other non for profit comes under this same umbrella and has to go through this new process of determining their tax exempt status."
He said the process required to achieve registration with the ACNC was both complex and time consuming for organisations largely run by volunteers.
"The ag shows just don't have the capacity or capability and that is not a reflection of the people running the shows, nor do they require the reporting regime that they are now going to be forced into," he said.
"At the moment most of these societies have a well intention person doing their books but their books and they may not be able to continue.
"These people are doing it out of the goodness of their hearts, to promote, support and protect their communities.
"I can see people throwing their hands up and saying it is all too difficult and walking away, which means we will lose volunteers."
The changes were flagged by Queensland Ag Shows in April and they had been in negotiations on a state and national level since then.
"We had been asked to keep the lid on it, I also wanted to keep a lid on it because I didn't want to send panic out into the community, while we were trying to negotiate to get a better deal," he said.
"We are still working behind the scenes lobbying political parties to try and get this changed.
"Most politicians on either side knew nothing about it because it hasn't gone through parliament."
The tax office announced their final position on Wednesday, and information has been released to ag shows across the country.
Mr Beckingham said they had been able to negotiate a quarantine period, of a time frame yet to be confirmed, to give show societies time to meet the new requirements.
"We have effectively got to get 400 ag shows across Australia, around 100 in Queensland, to change their constitutions to comply with the registration requirements to the ACNC," he said.
"That sort of thing is not going to happen overnight."
Deputy Leader of the federal National party Senator Perin Davey said there should have been more warning and support given to ag show societies.
"I know that the ATO are trying to work through this with Queensland ag societies but It is a blow to a lot of community organisations," she said.
"The new reporting requirements are underway now but clearly what we are seeing is that there has been no work done prior, to make sure people understood their obligations."
Senator Davey said the process to register with the ACNC would require significant time and effort to ensure audit requirements were met and registration maintained.
"Most show societies, certainly my show society, are volunteer run committees, they don't have any staff," she said.
"For most shows, the one time of year they do their operations, they do their expenditure, so they really should have had a lot more assistance to make sure they were supported."
She said she hoped there would be a grace period for the show societies to comprehend and implement the changes.
"There hasn't been the support in the lead up to this and I would hope that they don't get too heavy handed too soon in how they enforce it, for the first 12 months," she said.
"There might be a lot of show societies that aren't even aware at this stage, so I hope they do a process of education first rather than enforcement first."
Not for profit breeding associations will also be effected by the the new reporting requirements.
Santa Gertudis Breeders Association of Australia office manager and registrar Kaylene Mann said they had been informed about the changes to reporting requirements.
"I think it will just be a case of reporting when you have to report to the ATO your financial situation and everything else," she said.
"That is my understanding, but I have not read into it.
"There is no doubt that the reporting is going to be difficult but with the help of the auditors we'll get it done.
"At this stage, I am not too concerned about it."
