Truloff family's Charolais cattle thrive at The Firs in Emerald

The Charolais has been critical to the crossbreeding activities of the Truloff family for 15 years.
The family-run operation on The Firs, 70km west of Emerald, is led by Kerry and Cathy Truloff with aid from their children Katie and Kurt.
The 2428ha of Brigalow, Blackbutt, and creek flat country on The Firs has been in the family for 40 years.
Rainfall on The Firs has been patchy to date this year, with 200mm descending in one day in February among inconsistent summer showers, though there has been little rain since winter.
"On the whole, the cattle look good and while the country is dry we do have a good bulk of older grass," Mr Truloff said.
The Charolais has played an important role in their program, with bulls of the breed joined to predominantly grey Brahman cows.
"The Charolais provides us with a good flatback crossbreed steer, which can go into the feedlot or grass-fed operations."
The Truloffs leave the bulls in their paddocks year-round to provide them with consistent cash flow throughout the year.
"Our numbers are pretty much where we want them at present. Our cows stay in the operation until they're 10-years-old before they're culled. We achieve an 85 to 90 percent fertility rate in our program."
All calves are sold as weaners to the Emerald Saleyards straight from their mothers and are snapped up by a host of repeat buyers.
They sold 100 weaner steers and 80 weaner heifers via Emerald on June 4 this year. The Truloffs steers topped the day. The lead pen averaged 333kg to return 370c/kg. Combined, the 180 head averaged $940.
In 2022 the Truloffs bought two bulls from John and Roz Mercers' Kandanga Valley Charolais and Charbray Stud, southwest of Gympie.
"We were holidaying down the coast and decided to go to the Mercers' summer bulls sale, and came home with the bulls that we've remained impressed with.
"These bulls are in one paddock. They share a great temperament and doing ability. They've come through the dry seasons in very good condition.
"These bulls were horse dog and bike handled and were presented very well for sale by the Mercers."
The Truloffs are considering attending the Kandanga Valley sale on August 3, as they've found the Mercers to be "excellent to deal with".
"If we go, we'll be looking for a poll bull with a good head and hindquarter."
Mr Truloff said they aim to keep improving their article by bettering the quality and temperament of what they produce.
"We're happy to continue breeding really nice weaners as our repeat buyers seem to like them. We're both 65, but we still get a real buzz out of selling those nice calves."
