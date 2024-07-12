Southern processors lift Blackall fat market by 50c/kg

Blackall agents yarded 1149 head of cattle for Thursday's sale with cattle drawn from Mt Isa, Winton and most other local areas.
The yarding was predominantly made up of quality runs of prime and store cattle with the market responding.
The introduction of southern processors saw an extreme lift in the prime cattle markets with heavy cows and bullocks reaping the benefits lifting 50c/kg in places.
The store market also saw improvements, with heifers breaking the 300c/kg mark.
HIGHLIGHTS
TVF Pastoral, Minnie Downs, Tambo sold heavy Santa and Angus bulls topping at 240.2c/kg weighing 1150kg to return $2762/hd.
Bloomfield Pastoral Co, Bloomfield, Blackall sold heavy Droughtmaster cows to 245c/kg weighing 635kg to return $1555/hd.
Jontti Arnold, Laidlaw, Isisford sold Droughtmaster cross steers to top at 316.2c/kg weighing 403kg to return $1275.03.
Swan Hill Cattle Co, Swan Hill, Blackall sold Santa cross cows for 276.2c at 640kg to return $1770/hd.
Green Hills Cattle Co, Green Hills, Tambo sold Santa cows for 268.2c at 566kg to return $1518/hd.
D and A Humphreys, Merida, Jericho sold Simmental cross heifers for 280.2c at 367kg to return $1027/hd.
Ouchy Alva Pastoral, Viola, Julia Creek sold Charolais cross steers for 352.2c at 333kg to return $1172/hd and heifers for 300c at 389kg to return $1167/hd.
Fleetwood Grazing Co, Fleetwood, Aramac, sold Droughtmaster cross bulls for 230.2c/kg averaging 595kg to return $1370/hd.
West Leichardt Station Pty Ltd, West Leichardt, Mount Isa, sold Brahman cross steers for 240.2c/kg averaging 343kg to return $824/hd.
Braemar Investments, Lilydale, Blackall, sold Droughtmaster cows for 256.2c/kg averaging 567kg to return $1452/hd.
Laurita Pastoral Company, Blackall, sold Angus cross heifers for 268.20c at 488.80kg to return $1311/hd.
AR and JA Hay, Eka, Jericho, sold a Brahman bull for 243.20c at 880kg to return $2140/hd.
Devenish Grazing, Devenish, Blackall, sold Droughtmaster bull for 220.0c/kg weighing 910kgs for a return of $2002/hd.
Deane Grazing Co, Malboona, Corfield, sold Santa Gertrudis cross cows for 280.2c/kg weighing 543kgs for a return of $1523/hd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.