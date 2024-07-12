Livestock transport app StockShift launched by Dirranbandi producer

A platform which will streamline communications within the livestock freight industry has been developed by Dirranbandi sheep and goat producer Nic Perkins of Leopardwood.
Mr Perkins has developed the StockShift app over the past two years.
"It was born out of a need for better connection between producers and operators.enhancing efficiency through improved connectivity leading to increased load fills and decreasing empty back load scenarios," Mr Perkins said.
Being a producer and livestock transport operator who operates a body truck and a four-deck trailer, Mr Perkins knew that there must be a better way to book trucks and fill back loads..
"For most routine jobs with advance notice, finding a truck can be generally straightforward," he said..
"It is those last-minute or unconventional jobs, like sudden cancellations or odd-sized shipments, that can pose challenges due to limited availability of suitable trucks."
StockShift addresses these issues by connecting farmers and producers with available trucks in the area, making it easier to fulfil all their transport needs.
"Livestock truck operators also face their own challenges," he said.
"These challenges include how to best coordinate livestock freight jobs, having to deal with uneven, and less than full loads."
He said the next step is for producers to post trucks looking to make up full loads.
"Producers in a district could band together and fill a load with smaller mobs and operators can see the post and combine the job," he said.
"Another is returning to base from a drop off with a huge truck that is completely empty, and of course being paid by producers." .
The StockShift prototype application is now live and available for use on Apple and Android devices.
"We are now working with producers and livestock transport operators as part of our user testing and marketing feedback.
Mr Perkins said they are also looking to raise capital to scale his idea into a global platform and offering a stake in the company to the right investor.
