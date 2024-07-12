Deforestation to fall armyworm discussed at AgForce event

A range of topics were covered at the AgForce Grains and Cattle meeting for members in Banana yesterday.
The Banana gathering was part of a series or run of meetings that included Capella, Springsure, Coalstoun Lakes, Esk, Warra and Jondaryan.
As well as hearing from the AgForce Grains policy director Ruth Thompson and AgForce Cattle policy director Daniel Counsell, members heard from and were able to ask questions of the Australian Crop Breeders chair Tress Walmsley.
Starting off the meeting, Ms Thompson covered the grains board priorities for 2023/24 which included market access; future farming and innovation; land competition; industry expansion and development in the north; and biosecurity and pest management.
Ms Thompson also explained what was happening with grains industry representation at a federal level and the latest on the 3G network's phase out.
This was followed by an update from Ms Walmsley about end point royalties and the level of compliance.
Finishing up, Mr Counsell talked about the implications of deforestation in the context of trade with the EU, branding legislation, preg testing training, the live export trade and stock routes.
