Standout riverfront property makes confidence building $3920/acre

Outstanding Queensland Western Downs property Moriah has sold at auction for the equivalent of $9685/hectare ($3920/acre).
Offered by Steve and Esme Taylor, the superb 986 hectare (2436 acres) Condamine River property in the prized Hopeland district sold for $9.55m at a Nutrien Harcourts auction in Chinchilla on Thursday morning.
Three of the five registered bidders were active at the auction, which kicked off at $5m.
The competition was notably strong with auctioneer Terry Ryan pulling in 42 bids during the 53 minute event attended by some 55 people
Moriah is estimated to run 400 adult cattle equivalents, putting values at about $23,875/AE.
The fully developed property is located 18km south east of Chinchilla and 84km west of Dalby.
Moriah has an impressive mix of undulating bottletree, brigalow, belah, wilga country falling to superb Condamine River flats with coolibah and river red gums.
Virtually all of the property returned to improved pastures following a history of farming.
The modern steel cattle yards are equipped with an undercover crush, air draft, scales, and a curved race with raised walkways.
There is also a second set of timber and steel yards.
The reticulated water system is supplied from a permanent lagoon and the Condamine River plus three dams.
Structural improvements include a 30x12m machinery shed and a workshop.
Moriah also features an award winning, four bedroom, two bathroom master built homestead, which is set in extensive lawns and gardens.
Darryl Langton and Terry Ryan from Nutrien Harcourts handled the marketing.
