Former Injune horseman among world's best colt starters

It was a whirlwind start to the year for Peak Crossing horseman Donal Hancock.
He was one of four horsemen invited to Kentucky US, to compete in the Road to the Horse, a colt starting competition.
"The competition allows you to do three sessions for 90 minutes to break in an un-handled colt," he said.
Mr Hancock, the only invited Australian, competed against Canadian Olympic competition Tik Maynard and two Americans, Ken McKnabb, and CD Wilcox.
And while he was placed reserve to the winner Tik Maynard, he was awarded the 2024 Road to the Horse Jack Brainard Horsemanship Award.
"The Road to the Horse Jack Brainard Horsemanship Award goes to the horseman or horsewomen who excels in their power of observation to correctly analyse the best approach and then apply that method as smoothly as possible for the horse's best interest," he said.
Horses have always been a part of Donal's life.
Learning to ride was out of necessity and the way work got done on the cattle station Sadler's Wells near Injune, where he grow up,
But it was his hunger to learn more about the true capability of the horse and the opportunity to work with some of the best horse men and women in the world that has made him the horseman he is today.
He started his career working at the Outback Spectacular on the Gold Coast before the Double Dan Horsemanship offered him the opportunity of a lifetime.
Double Dan took him on as an apprentice, traveling and working in America.
"It was the experience I gained through the Double Dan performances that I think made me the horseman I am today," he said
Over the years Donal has spent time working with experts in a variety of disciplines and specialities such as liberty, reining, campdrafting, cutting and dressage; this has helped him to develop a well-rounded idea of horsemanship.
Upon returning to Australia, Donal founded Hancock Horsemanship some 10 years ago breaking in horses and restarting and excelling the education of horses.
"I usually take on about 10 horses at the time," he said.
"If I am breaking them in, I allow six weeks, if they are being re-trained, it usually is for a three week program.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.