Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Former Injune horseman among world's best colt starters

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated July 12 2024 - 12:07pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peak Crossing horseman Donal Hancock.competed at Road to the Horse, a colt starting competition In Kenturcky,USA. Picture supplied.
Peak Crossing horseman Donal Hancock.competed at Road to the Horse, a colt starting competition In Kenturcky,USA. Picture supplied.

It was a whirlwind start to the year for Peak Crossing horseman Donal Hancock.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.