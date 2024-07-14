Fully developed central Queensland softwood scrub country heads to auction

Blue Hills is 945 hectares (2334 acres) of quality fully developed brigalow, bauhinia, bottletree softwood scrub country with alluvial river flats that is well suited to breeding, growing and fattening cattle.
Located 19km south of Baralaba and 160km from Rockhampton, the freehold property features established improved pastures including buffel, green panic, bambatsi, purple pigeon, and para grass.
Blue Hills features a 3km frontage of the Dawson River, with water pumped to inline tanks and troughs.
There are also six dams and three lagoons.
The property is securely fenced into 10 paddocks serviced by a central laneway system.
The steel cattle yards are equipped with a crush, branding facilities and a plunge dip.
Improvements include a 19x13m hay/machinery shed and an 18x6m workshop with power connected.
Marketing agent Brad Hanson, Hourn & Bishop Qld, said the Blue Hills was an opportunity to acquire a quality property in a strongly held area.
"Blue Hills is close to diverse market options and capable of breeding, growing or fattening."
Blue Hills will be auctioned in Rockhampton on August 20.
Contact Brad Hanson, 0408 684 612, Hourn & Bishop Qld, Moura.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.